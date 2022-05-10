The End of an Era: What Was Your Favorite iPod?

Apple today announced the official discontinuation of the iPod touch, the last remaining device in the iPod lineup. The sunsetting of the iPod touch marks the end of a 21-year era, that all started with the 2001 iPod.

Over the years, Apple introduced multiple iterations of the iPod, including iPod mini, multiple versions of the iPod nano, the iPod shuffle, and the ‌iPod touch‌. We want to hear from you - what was your favorite iPod? Let us know in the comments below, and share your iPod photos with us.

Apple said that it is discontinuing the iPod because the iPod's capabilities have been built into the entire Apple product lineup, from the Mac to the iPhone to the Apple Watch.

Apple plans to continue selling the iPod touch on its website and in retail stores while supplies remain, but once it sells out, it will be gone for good. The ‌iPod touch‌ is priced starting at $199.