Top Five Most Exciting Apple Products Coming in 2022

We're five months into 2022 with the Worldwide Developers Conference on the horizon, to be followed not too long after by Apple's September event. The second half of the year is shaping up to be exciting, as rumors suggest we can look forward to an array of updated Macs, iPhones, and accessories set to launch. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up the five products we can't wait to get our hands on.

MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is getting its biggest refresh since 2010, which puts it at the top of our list. Apple is going with a fresh iMac-like design, which means the ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to get fun new colors and off-white bezels and white keyboard like the 24-inch iMac. It's also going to get a new look, with Apple finally abandoning the tapered look for a more streamlined MacBook Pro-style look. Rounding out the upgrades, the ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to be one of the first to adopt the M2 chip, a follow up to the M1. The ‌M2‌ is rumored to feature an 8-core CPU and a nine or 10-core GPU.

Mac Pro - The Mac Pro is perhaps the most exciting product coming in 2022 because it will see Apple finishing its transition to Apple silicon. After the ‌Mac Pro‌ comes out, Apple will no longer be reliant on Intel chips, and the Mac Studio has shown us that the ‌Mac Pro‌'s Apple silicon chip is going to be impressive. The ‌Mac Pro‌ is expected to feature a chip that has up to a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU, double the M1 Ultra.

iPhone 14 Pro Max - All of the iPhone 14 models will be an upgrade over the iPhone 13 models, but we picked the 14 Pro Max because it's going to get all of the bells and whistles. It will not have a notch, with Apple instead implementing a dual display cutout look with a pill-shaped cutout and a circular cutout. It will come in new colors, include camera improvements, and have a faster A16 chip, which actually won't be coming to the ‌iPhone 14‌ and 14 Max.

AirPods Pro - Apple is finally going to refresh the AirPods Pro in 2022, and they could have an all-new design that does away with the short stem at the bottom. Apple is testing a more rounded, compact shape. There are also rumors that the next-generation AirPods will feature support for Apple Lossless audio and improved Find My integration that will let them play a sound if they're lost.

Apple Watch Series 8 - Last but not least, the Apple Watch Series 8 launch is going to be interesting because there's a new model coming this year - a rugged model. In addition to the standard ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, Apple is rumored to be working on a more durable version of the Apple Watch aimed at athletes, hikers, and those who use the watch in more extreme conditions. A body temperature sensor and car crash detection are also rumored features.

What do you think of our list? What are you looking forward to from Apple? Let us know in the comments.