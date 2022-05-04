Testing Out Apple's Self Repair Program With an iPhone 12 Mini Battery Fix

by

Apple last week announced the launch of a new Self Repair program, which is designed to allow iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE owners to repair their devices on their own using manuals, tools, and replacement parts sourced directly from Apple.

We were curious how the Self Service Repair program works and how it compares to the simplicity of bringing a product in to Apple for repair, so we had MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera order up a repair kit to replace the battery of his iPhone 12 mini.

iphone self service repair 1
Dan describes himself as the opposite of a handyman and he's never done an iPhone repair before, so we thought he'd be the perfect representation of the average consumer who just wants to save some money by doing DIY repairs.

iphone self service repair kit
To start out with, we ordered a kit and components on the day that the program went live, and received it not too long after, so the turnaround time for what we needed was fairly quick. It's worth noting that for most of the repairs, you need the parts and Apple's repair kit. The repair kit comes in two separate packages, and the two boxes weigh in at a whopping 79 pounds. You get it for a week before you need to send it back via UPS, or else Apple charges you $1300.

iphone self service repair 2
It's inconvenient to have to deal with one 40 pound repair kit and a second 30 pound repair kit, so that's a negative right off the bat. It costs $49 to get the kit and $70.99 for the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ battery bundle, though you get $24.15 back for sending in old parts.

iphone self service repair 3
That means it costs a total of $95.84 to do a battery swap on the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, and comparatively, it's $69 to have Apple swap it out, so it's not really cost effective to do that repair on your own.

Note that you can order the parts alone without the tool kit, but Apple's repair manual instructs users to use tools in the kit that they wouldn't otherwise have on hand, such as an Apple-designed battery press.

iphone self service repair 4
You can purchase all of the tools individually so you have them on hand for repairs, but Apple's components are expensive. A battery press is $115, a torque driver is $99, a heated display removal pocket is $116, and a display press is $216, and all of these are needed for battery removal according to Apple's repair manual.

iphone self service repair 5
It is not cost effective for someone who wants to make a single repair to use anything but the rental kit, though some of the individual part purchases will make sense for repair outlets who want to get their hands on Apple-designed tools.

As for the actual repair process, Dan found it to be difficult, even with Apple's instructions and tools. It was frustrating to get into, and there were components missing from the kit that were required by the manual, such as tweezers and heat protective gloves.

iphone self service repair 6
Dan needed to go to the store on two separate occasions to get more supplies, and because of this, the repair took the better part of the day. Dealing with adhesive was time consuming and almost put a stop to the self repair.

iphone self service repair 7
Overall, for the layperson, it's probably better to take your phone to a professional for repair rather than attempting to fix it yourself. This is especially true of repairs for things like the battery and the display, which are generally cheaper to have Apple replace.

iphone self service repair 8
If you're feeling brave, you can save some cash if you need a camera, Taptic Engine, or speaker repair, but make sure to study the manual and know what you're getting into. It's well worth watching Dan's full video up above to get a complete picture of the repair process and what's involved.

JPack
JPack
35 minutes ago at 02:11 pm
Now we know why it took so long to launch this program.

Apple has designed this program to be so cumbersome, hardly anyone would want to do it themselves. The message is clear, pay the Apple Store to do it. The program seems to be a way to get regulators off Apple's backs.

The risk of losing $1,300 because Apple forces you to order 79 lbs of tools for a battery change is ridiculous. You do not need a display press to replace the battery.
CWallace
CWallace
36 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
I expect these are the exact same tools and processes a Genius Bar or Apple Authorized Service Center use.

As such, they're designed for trained service professionals, not your average consumer. And that is why your average consumer would stay far away from this and use a Genius Bar or AASC - which I am sure is what Apple wants.
reyesmac
reyesmac
34 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
A few lines in the middle of their phones, a few visible screws and you you know what? Opening an iPhone and replacing parts wouldnt be so difficult. Instead they use glue to put it together and create a convoluted system of repair to keep all that repair/replacement money to themselves. Repairing iPhones is literally part of the iPhone profit scheme along with getting you invested in their app store, signed up to their services, not using cases that totally protect the phone and so on. If Apple had just one competitor that made phones slightly different to make things easier on the consumer, lots of people would jump ship. There is a better way, they just don't give it to you because that would mean lost revenue.
They are playing the game as cutthroat as they can without grabbing you and forcing you to buy their stuff. Which means more revenue for them. As long as their customers don't wise up to and and demand more they will keep seeing how far they can take things. The only limit is us and we put up with way more than we have to from these people.
Unity451
Unity451
33 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
Am I the only one thinking about starting a repair business so that I have an excuse to own all of those awesome tools?
Jason111001
Jason111001
21 minutes ago at 02:24 pm

Yes as a former Apple FRS and Apple Authorized ARA at Best Buy, that is the proper toolset for repair.

Maybe if customers see what's involved in the repair, they will give a little more respect to the technicians.
Exactly. The same numbskull that says the phone should have screws would be the 1st to complain about its waterproof rating..
mikethemartian
mikethemartian
15 minutes ago at 02:30 pm

What were people expecting? The battery alone is dearer than the service and the battery together.
The guy from Snazzy Labs had a good review of it. For battery and screen it comes out cheaper to take to the Apple Store but for other repairs that Apple just charges a flat high fee for no matter what the issue is, it is a better deal to fix it independently. Someone was commenting on that thread about how their local makerspace is going to be buying the official tools to repair the phones.
