Apple Releases Second Studio Display 15.5 Firmware Beta With Webcam Update
Apple today released a second beta version of new 15.5 firmware that's coming to the Studio Display, with the software coming one week after the launch of the first beta. The Studio Display firmware is designed to improve the function of the webcam on the device.
All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the macOS Monterey 12.4 beta at the current time. After installing the macOS 12.4 beta, Studio Display owners can go to System Preferences > Software Update to install the firmware.
Apple in March promised a firmware update for the Studio Display to address an issue with the webcam.
The Studio Display is equipped with a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that supports Center Stage, but Studio Display reviewers and owners have discovered that the camera consistently produces grainy, washed-out images, which Apple has said is the result of the system to not behaving as expected. The firmware brings updated "camera tuning, improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing."
