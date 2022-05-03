Apple Releases Second Studio Display 15.5 Firmware Beta With Webcam Update

by

Apple today released a second beta version of new 15.5 firmware that's coming to the Studio Display, with the software coming one week after the launch of the first beta. The Studio Display firmware is designed to improve the function of the webcam on the device.

studio display webcam
All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 beta at the current time. After installing the macOS 12.4 beta, Studio Display owners can go to System Preferences > Software Update to install the firmware.

Apple in March promised a firmware update for the Studio Display to address an issue with the webcam.

The Studio Display is equipped with a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that supports Center Stage, but Studio Display reviewers and owners have discovered that the camera consistently produces grainy, washed-out images, which Apple has said is the result of the system to not behaving as expected. The firmware brings updated "camera tuning, improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing."

Top Rated Comments

DeLaSoul Avatar
DeLaSoul
48 minutes ago at 10:28 am
“The best firmware update for the Studio Display we ever released”
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
47 minutes ago at 10:28 am
It can’t be fixed it’s a hardware issue
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lkrupp Avatar
lkrupp
18 minutes ago at 10:57 am

How do you know this?
He doesn’t. He read it on the internet and we all know if you read something on the internet it must be true.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
izzle22 Avatar
izzle22
14 minutes ago at 11:01 am
So are there any productive posts out there that address whether this beta has made any improvements? Or just continuous bashing from folks that don't want or can't afford the display? Asking for a friend...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joecomo Avatar
joecomo
11 minutes ago at 11:05 am

I finally saw the Studio Display in-person this weekend. I left surprisingly unimpressed. :(
Saw it also last week (matte next to glossy) - I think the glossy is nice, although at the end the old LG ultra-Fine with minor upgrades and an integrated iDevice
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cham2000 Avatar
Cham2000
43 minutes ago at 10:33 am

It can’t be fixed it’s a hardware issue
How do you know this?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
