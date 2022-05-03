Apple Park WWDC 2022 Viewing Event Lottery for Developers Opens May 9
Apple today updated its WWDC 2022 website for developers, providing more information on the Apple Park Special Event that the company is hosting on June 6, 2022. A small number of developers will be invited to the campus to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote, and developers will be able to apply to attend Monday, May 9.
We're hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can't wait to connect in person.
Apple says that it will be an all-day experience at Apple Park, including the keynote and State of the Union. Developers will also be invited to explore the Developer Center, among other activities. Apple last year said that it was building a dedicated Developer Center on the Apple Park campus, though few details have been provided about it.
The Apple Park event is free, and all members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can apply to attend. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and cannot be transferred.
Submissions will be accepted from Monday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Developers will be notified of their status by Friday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
Popular Stories
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure.
...
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more.
Subscr ...
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced.
Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Top Rated Comments
I lost hope of anything significant (Imessage (Who uses it outside in USA?)), focus mode, no up-next widget, watch widget that thinks that ALL the planet lives in Cupertino!, etc.) IOS 3 ios versions ago.
As they say: "I expect nothing and still Apple manages to disappoint me".