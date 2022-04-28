Here's a Real-World Look At How the iPhone 14 Lineup Compares to the iPhone 13

New images of 3D-printed mockups, likely based on relatively accurate dimensions for the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, have offered a close look at the design changes Apple is planning for the 2022 iPhones, particularly the enlargement of the camera systems compared to the latest iPhone 13 series.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ series will feature larger camera systems on the back, according to previous rumors and schematics. Images shared today by Mac Otakara offer a clearer real-world look at that design change by attempting to put ‌iPhone 14‌ physical mockups in ‌iPhone 13‌ cases and seeing if they will fit.

The 6.7-inch "‌iPhone 14‌ Max," shown in the image below, fits almost perfectly inside a case for the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, indicating the two devices will be essentially the same physical size. The simpler dual-lens camera system on non-Pro models is smaller than the triple-lens Pro camera system, so the camera bump on the new non-Pro ‌iPhone 14‌ Max will be significantly smaller than seen on Apple's current 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max.

‌iPhone 14‌ Max mockup in ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max case ‌iPhone 14‌ Max mockup in ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max case

Moving to more like-for-like comparisons, the smaller 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ and 14 Pro mockups do not fit well into corresponding ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro cases. Images show that the camera bump in particular causes fit issues, as it is significantly larger on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and 14 Pro. The overall device sizes also appear slightly larger, as the phones can't even be squeezed into the cases.

‌iPhone 14‌ mockup paired with ‌iPhone 13‌ case and camera cover ‌iPhone 14‌ mockup paired with ‌iPhone 13‌ case and camera cover

Moving to the highest-end model of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, Mac Otakara says that it shares similar overall dimensions with the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max and therefore fits into a case for the current model, albeit with some caveats. As is true with other models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, the larger camera bump prevents an exact fit with the existing case.

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max mockup paired with ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max case and camera cover ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max mockup paired with ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max case and camera cover

Mac Otakara also examined how screen protectors for the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup fit the corresponding ‌iPhone 14‌ model mockups and they suggest that some models may indeed see thinner display bezels with different corner radii

Finally, Mac Otakara was unable to determine the layout of the front camera and sensors on the Pro models, as the mockups do not include those details. Rumors and leaks have suggested Pro models will include a pill and hole-punch layout rather than a notch.

As a reminder, the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup is rumored to consist of four models, with two lower-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes and two higher-end Pro models of the same size. The ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup will mark the end of the road for the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone "mini." For a full rundown of everything we're expecting with this year's new ‌iPhone‌, see our comprehensive roundup.