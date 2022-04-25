Apple's Studio Display vs. Dell's Latest $655 27-Inch UltraSharp Monitor

Last week, we compared the Apple Studio Display to the much cheaper and feature rich Samsung M8 Display, and the comparison was popular with MacRumors readers, so we thought we'd pit the Studio Display against yet another competing option, Dell's UltraSharp 27-inch "U2723QE" 4K USB-C Hub Monitor.

Priced at $655 on sale, Dell's 27-inch UltraSharp display is the same size as the Studio Display, but it's 4K rather than 5K and it maxes out at 400 nits brightness rather than 600, so the HDR isn't as good, nor is the color accuracy.

It has a simple design that's not up to par with the design of the Studio Display, but it does come with several USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI port and a DisplayPort. It also supports 90W power delivery, so it's going to work with any of Apple's notebooks, though it won't charge the 16-inch machines at full speed.

We go into much more depth on the Dell 27-inch UltraSharp Display and the Studio Display in our video up above, so make sure to check that out for a definitive answer on whether the Studio Display is worth the premium over the more affordable Dell monitor.