Samsung's New 32-Inch 'M8' Display vs. Apple's Studio Display

by

Samsung recently introduced the M8, a new 32-inch 4K display that's priced at $700, making it less than half as expensive as the Studio Display from Apple. We picked up one of the displays and thought we'd compare it to the Studio Display in our latest YouTube video to see how it performs and whether you can save some money by going with a cheaper option.


In addition to serving as a display, the M8 also doubles as a 4K TV, featuring Tizen OS, built-in apps and an app store, a remote control, built-in Apple AirPlay support, and a 1080p webcam, all of which sounds great.

With a 4K resolution, the display looks great, but unsurprisingly, it's not quite as good as the 5K Studio Display, which definitely has the better screen. The Studio Display is sharper, more vibrant, and offers more accurate color, so it's definitely a better choice for those who are doing professional work.

As for design, the M8 looks to be inspired by the Studio Display and the 24-inch iMac, with Samsung offering it in white, blue, pink, and green aluminum. It looks good, and it's going to match your Apple devices because it's clearly an Apple-like aesthetic. The Samsung display is larger than the Studio Display at 32 inches instead of 27 inches, and out of the box, it's tilt and height adjustable, a feature that requires an upgrade on the Studio Display. There is no VESA mount option, though.

The Studio Display wins out when it comes to the speakers and microphone, and it features 4 USB-C ports, while the Samsung monitor has a couple USB-C ports and a micro HDMI port. The add-on camera attaches magnetically on the M8, and though the Studio Display offers Center Stage for FaceTime and other video apps, the M8 has a similar feature.

All in all, if you're looking for affordability and versatility, the M8 is worth the $700 because it also doubles as a TV, but if you want premium quality for professional work, the Studio Display is the better choice.

GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
12 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
I find Samsung's monitor to be the better value.
I find Samsung's monitor to be the better value.
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
11 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
I like how the webcam is like the logical inverse of the notch.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
michaelprescott Avatar
michaelprescott
11 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
What is so difficult about making a small bezel with equal dimensions all around?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
3 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
"It's got the same real estate as the 6K apple display only"


Same physical size.

not the same pixel real estate.

Huge. Difference.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Billrey Avatar
Billrey
14 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
The Samsung is a non-starter for Mac users, because it's only 4k @ 32 inches, which means it's not a retina display. Basically useless for the Mac then.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
11 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
This is awesome. I feel like a fool for buying the Studio Display ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
