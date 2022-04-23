Sony WH-1000XM5 Leak Reveals New Design, Enhanced ANC, and Battery Life

by

Details of Sony's next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have been leaked, revealing a new design and more advanced specifications compared to the company's current premium offering.

sony wh 1000xm5
When it comes to wireless noise-canceling audio, Sony's existing flagship WH-1000MX4 headphones are among the best on the market and arguably the biggest rival of AirPods Max, so what Sony has next up its sleeve naturally garners interest among Apple users.

According to an anonymous retail source who spoke to Germany-based TechnikNews, the successor to Sony's WH-1000XM4 will sport a redesign that includes thinner hinged arms connecting the earcups to a narrower headband, reminiscent of the Bose 700. This has also led to speculation that the redesigned headband is metal rather than plastic.

The ear cup padding appears to be more substantial, but Sony has seemingly ditched the collapsible foldaway mechanism that tucked one cup inside the other, although as The Verge notes, the case doesn't look likely to take up much more space when stowed away.

According to the retail source, the WH-1000XM5 will have a battery life of up to 40 hours with active noise cancelation on, which is 10 hours longer than the XM4's. Total charging time is said to be 3.5 hours over USB-C, which is about 30 minutes longer than the current generation.

The three microphones have reportedly been repositioned, and an NC/Ambient button replaces the "Custom" one found on the XM4's, although the button is likely to remain reprogrammable to activate voice assistants and the like. These cans are also said to have an additional ANC processor and a new sound driver, suggesting improved noise-canceling and sonics, but details are scant on that front.

techniknews wh 1000xm5 leak
The release date of the XM5 headphones is still unknown, but they did appear in FCC documents a few months ago, so they're likely to arrive sometime this year. Until then, the $349 XM4's remain very popular with Apple users who are unhappy with the relative heaviness and high price of the $549 ‌AirPods Max‌.

There are currently no rumors suggesting a new version of ‌AirPods Max‌ could come in the near future, yet it’s worth noting that Apple reportedly removed several features from the originals like interchangeable headbands and a more affordable sport option, so these could always appear in a future model. Apple could also add support for lossless Apple Music playback, which would require a new audio protocol with higher bandwidth than Bluetooth provides.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Tag: Sony
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

bluespark Avatar
bluespark
31 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
I like the idea of including a case that you, like, put the headphones inside.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
45 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Wow! I love the design. Simple and elegant.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
48 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Doesn’t Sony have someone who works in advertising it come up with an actual product name?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
40 minutes ago at 12:05 pm

Doesn’t Sony have someone who works in advertising it come up with an actual product name?
You mean the the new new new iPad?
Or Magic Pro Max Super Duper Gigantic iDevice?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
30 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
These look awesome. I already own the AirPods Max, Bose QC 45, and Beats Studios... But maybe I'll complete the quadfecta? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Samsung's New 32-Inch 'M8' Display vs. Apple's Studio Display

Thursday April 21, 2022 1:14 pm PDT by
Samsung recently introduced the M8, a new 32-inch 4K display that's priced at $700, making it less than half as expensive as the Studio Display from Apple. We picked up one of the displays and thought we'd compare it to the Studio Display in our latest YouTube video to see how it performs and whether you can save some money by going with a cheaper option. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article295 comments
macos server

Apple Discontinues macOS Server

Thursday April 21, 2022 10:30 am PDT by
Apple today announced in a support document that macOS Server is being discontinued as of April 21, 2022. Apple has been phasing out macOS Server for several years now, and the company is finally ready to shut it down for good. macOS Server 5.12.2 will be the last version of the app, and macOS Server services have now been migrated to macOS. Popular macOS Server capabilities that include...
Read Full Article141 comments
USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Moves One Step Closer to Mandating Apple to Switch iPhone, iPad, and AirPods to USB-C

Thursday April 21, 2022 7:54 am PDT by
Members of the European Parliament this week voted overwhelmingly in support of legislation that will compel Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe. The proposal, known as a directive, will force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld...
Read Full Article547 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole

Kuo: iPhone 14 Models Likely to Feature Upgraded Front Camera With Autofocus

Tuesday April 19, 2022 7:46 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models that are expected to launch later this year will likely feature an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today. The wider aperture would allow more light to pass through the lens and reach the front camera's sensor on iPhone 14 models. Kuo said these camera upgrades could result in an...
Read Full Article79 comments
iphone 12 box

Apple Must Compensate Brazilian Customer Over $1,000 for Selling iPhone Without a Charger, Judge Rules

Wednesday April 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
Apple must compensate a Brazilian customer who recently purchased an iPhone for selling the device without a charger included in the box, which violates consumer law, a judge has ruled. Apple's decision to remove the charger in the box sparked controversy in 2020. Apple claims the move is for environmental reasons, claiming the decision is equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the...
Read Full Article601 comments
iphone 13 pro and 14 pro render with background

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature Rounder Design to Match Larger Rear Camera Array

Thursday April 21, 2022 9:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro could feature significantly rounder corners to match the larger rear camera array, according to Apple concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo. Zelbo, who is best known for creating renders of upcoming Apple devices based on leaked information, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, rumored mixed-reality headset, and more, believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to...
Read Full Article125 comments
Transcend JDL330 2

Transcend Announces 1TB JetDrive Lite 330 Expansion Card for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Thursday April 21, 2022 4:38 am PDT by
Transcend has announced a 1TB version of its JetDrive Lite 330 expansion cards for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, providing users of Apple's latest Macs with an affordable way to increase internal storage capacity. Transcend says the JetDrive Lite 330 cards are built with high-quality NAND flash, offering read and write speeds of up to 95MB/s and 75MB/s, respectively. Once the...
Read Full Article130 comments
apple cash visa hero

New Apple Cash Accounts Now Branded as Visa Cards

Friday April 22, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
The Apple Cash virtual debit card appears to be switching networks from Discover to Visa, as revealed in some updated images on Apple's website and noted by Twitter user @Kanjo. Since its launch, Apple Cash (originally known as Apple Pay Cash) has been operated through a partnership with Green Dot Bank on the Discover network. Discover is one of the smaller card networks and is accepted in...
Read Full Article118 comments
magsafe battery pack on iphone

MagSafe Battery Pack Now Able to Charge at Faster 7.5W Speed After Firmware Update

Wednesday April 20, 2022 1:09 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday released a firmware update designed for the MagSafe Battery Pack, and it turns out the new firmware enables 7.5W charging while on the go, up from the previous 5W limit. In an support document, Apple says that MagSafe Battery Pack owners can update their firmware to the new 2.7.b.0 release to get the faster 7.5W charging capabilities. Updating the MagSafe Battery Pack can...
Read Full Article88 comments