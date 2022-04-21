Idris Elba Thriller 'Hijack' Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has picked up a seven-part thriller that's set to star actor Idris Elba, the company announced today. Called "Hijack," the upcoming Apple TV+ show will follow a hijacked plane that makes its way to London.



Elba is set to star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use his skills to try to save the lives of the passengers on the plane, but it is a risky move and could be his undoing.

Elba previously signed a first-look deal with ‌Apple TV+‌, and this is the first series to come of it. In addition to starring in the movie, Elba will serve as an executive producer under his Green Door Pictures label.

In other ‌Apple TV+‌ news, Apple today shared the trailer for four-part true crime documentary "The Big Conn," which is set to premiere on Friday, May 6.

"The Big Conn" tells the story of attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers out of more than half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in U.S. history.