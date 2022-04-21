Apple Fitness+ Gains BTS Dance Routines Ahead of International Dance Day

Apple today announced that its Fitness+ service is being updated with several new dance routines in honor of International Dance Day, which is set to take place on Friday, April 29.



The update will include a new Artist Spotlight Dance workout that's set to the music of popular Korean pop group BTS, featuring moves that are taken directly from the choreography of BTS videos. Songs will include "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)," "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)," "DNA," "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," "Permission to Dance," and "Life Goes On."

Other new dance workout additions will include songs that bring a feeling of joy and tracks that celebrate traditional rhythms from genres that include cumbia, tango, and Indian pop.

Apple Fitness+ is also going to gain workout playlists dedicated to single artists including BTS, ABBA, and Queen. There will be ABBA dance routines, BTS HIIT workouts, and Queen Strength workouts.

On International Dance Day, Apple Watch users can earn a special dance award by completing a dance workout of 20 minutes or more. Apple Fitness+ dance routines fulfill the requirement, as does any workout that uses the Dance category on the Apple Watch. Apple plans to offer six 20-minute workouts designed to help users win the award, with those workouts offering Latin Grooves, Upbeat Anthems, Throwback Hits, and Hip-Hop/R&B playlists.

Apple Fitness+ is Apple's dedicated workout service, priced at $9.99 per month (in the U.S), or $79.99 per year for the whole family. It is also included in the Apple One Premier plan where available, and the service can be used in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

New Apple Watch owners can sign up for a free three month Fitness+ trial, and existing Apple Watch owners who have not previously used the service can sign up for a one month free trial.