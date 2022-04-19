Apple Planning Apple Watch Activity Challenge for International Dance Day on April 29

Apple is planning to host an Apple Watch activity challenge on International Dance Day, which is set to be celebrated on Friday, April 29. The Activity Challenge will show up on the Apple Watch as a notification in the days leading up to the event.



To get the International Dance Day award, Apple will ask Apple Watch users to do a dance workout of 20 minutes or more on April 29.

Time to groove! Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on International Dance Day, April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch users who successfully complete a dance workout on the appropriate day will unlock a badge in the Fitness app along with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.



The challenge can be completed with a standalone dance routine or by using a dance routine in Apple Fitness+. Apple's fitness subscription service has a dance category that will fulfill the requirement. Apple Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

International Dance Day is one of the Apple Watch activity challenges that Apple hosts on an annual basis, and it will come one week after the Earth Day activity challenge.