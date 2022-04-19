Apple Planning Apple Watch Activity Challenge for International Dance Day on April 29

Apple is planning to host an Apple Watch activity challenge on International Dance Day, which is set to be celebrated on Friday, April 29. The Activity Challenge will show up on the Apple Watch as a notification in the days leading up to the event.
To get the International Dance Day award, Apple will ask Apple Watch users to do a dance workout of 20 minutes or more on April 29.
Time to groove! Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on International Dance Day, April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.
Apple Watch users who successfully complete a dance workout on the appropriate day will unlock a badge in the Fitness app along with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.
The challenge can be completed with a standalone dance routine or by using a dance routine in Apple Fitness+. Apple's fitness subscription service has a dance category that will fulfill the requirement. Apple Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
International Dance Day is one of the Apple Watch activity challenges that Apple hosts on an annual basis, and it will come one week after the Earth Day activity challenge.
We're less than two months out from WWDC, and Apple-related rumors are surfacing with increasing frequency. The latest batch includes an overview of upcoming Macs based on the next-generation M2 chip family, plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and future models, what might be Apple's first USB charger with multiple ports, and a few software details about iOS 16.
Other news this week included...
A photo claiming to show molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series models has appeared online, offering another preview of the relative sizes of the rumored devices.
It's worth bearing in mind that the molds shown in the image sourced from Weibo have likely been made for use in the production of third-party iPhone cases rather than actual handsets. Still, they do appear to line up with...
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now less than two months away. In line with previous years, Apple is likely to introduce major updates to all of its operating systems, including watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, bringing new functionality and a more refined experience to existing devices.
Apple chipmaking partner TSMC says it will be ready to move its 3nm chip process to volume production in the second half of this year, putting it on track to supply Apple with the next-generation technology in 2023 (via DigiTimes).
"We expect the ramp of N3 to be driven by both HPC [high performance computing] and smartphone applications," said Wei during an April 14 earnings conference call....
Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips.
Apple is working on devices with standard M2 chips, the M2 Pro, the M2 Max, and a successor to ...
Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro.
AirPods 2
Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This...