Deals: All-Time Low Prices Hit Apple's Mac Lineup, Including 24-Inch iMac and Mac Mini

Amazon today has a collection of discounts across Apple's Mac family of computers, including record low prices on the 24-inch iMac and Mac mini. Many of these deals won't be reflected until you reach the checkout screen on Amazon, so be sure to pay attention to those models that have automatic coupons.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



24-Inch iMac

Amazon has all three 24-inch iMac models at all-time low prices, starting at $1,199.00 for the 7-core GPU/256GB iMac, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in the Blue color option.

Secondly, the 8-core GPU/256GB iMac is down to $1,349.00 in every color on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. At $150 off, this is a match of the previous record low price and one of the unique instances that we're seeing all seven color options discounted at once.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Lastly, in a rare discount we're tracking the 8-core GPU/512GB iMac down to a new best-ever price of $1,499.99, from $1,699.00. This one is only available in Blue and Green, and it is the steepest discount we've ever tracked on this higher-end model of the 24-inch iMac.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Shoppers should note that for the 8-core GPU/256GB and 8-core GPU/512GB iMac models, you won't see the deal price until you head to the checkout screen. At that point Amazon will automatically apply a coupon code to the order and bring these iMacs down to their all-time low prices.



Mac mini

Last week we tracked a record low deal on the 256GB Mac mini from 2020, and now Amazon is offering an all-time low price on the 512GB model. You can get this version for $749.99, down from $899.00, and only Amazon is offering this sale.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

This deal won't be reflected until you add the Mac mini to your cart and head to the checkout screen. After this, Amazon will automatically apply a coupon worth $119.01 and you'll see the full discount on the computer applied to your order.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.