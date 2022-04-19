Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Recommending iPads, AirPods, AirTags, iPhones and More

by

Mother's Day is set to take place on Sunday, May 8, in the United States and other countries, and ahead of the upcoming event, Apple has shared a Mother's Day Gift guide that is filled with gift suggestions for those who are looking to treat their moms with Apple devices.

mothers day gift guide 1
The first part of the gift guide focuses on the iPad mini, iPad Air, and accessories like the Apple Pencil to go along with it, while the second part highlights the iPhone 13, third-generation AirPods, and AirTags.

mothers day gift guide 2
Apple also suggests the Apple Watch Series 7 as an ideal gift, along with various Apple Watch bands and the Apple Fitness+ subscription service. The AirPods Max, HomePod mini, and Apple TV 4K are also listed as gift possibilities.

mothers day gift guide 3
Each section of the gift guide has an appropriate heading, such as "for her dreams and plans," "for her most important connections," "for reaching her fitness goals," and "for her deepest relaxation."

Apple regularly provides gift guides for major holidays, including Christmas, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, and more.

Top Rated Comments

nwcs Avatar
nwcs
20 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
Thanks Apple, but my mom doesn’t need extra techy things for me to take care of and troubleshoot…:)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
17 minutes ago at 12:28 pm

Thanks Apple, but my mom doesn’t need extra techy things for me to take care of and troubleshoot…:)
You're welcome to send them my way then. I promise I won't ask you for tech support. Joking aside, I did get my s/o a new ipad m1 pro last year as a mothers' day gift.
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
12 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Mother’s Day is a great day to buy Apple products.

In fact, as far as they’re concerned, every day’s a great day to buy Apple products
