Apple CEO Tim Cook to Deliver Commencement Address at Gallaudet University

by

Gallaudet University has announced that Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the university's commencement address next month. Located in Washington, D.C., Gallaudet says it is the only university in the world where Deaf and hard of hearing students live and learn bilingually in American Sign Language and English.

tim cook commencement
Cook will speak alongside Gallaudet University student Molly Feanny, who will be the undergraduate student speaker at the commencement.

"I am beyond proud and honored to share that Tim Cook will be our 2022 commencement speaker," said Roberta J. Cordano, president of Gallaudet University. "Tim is a remarkable visionary, truly one of the great CEOs of our time who, without question, will leave a lasting imprint for generations to come. As the leader of one of the most admired brands in the world, Tim has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, representation and accessibility – values that matter deeply to our Gallaudet community and so many other underrepresented groups."


The announcement comes after Apple TV+ film "CODA" won an Academy Award for Best Picture. The film revolves around a young woman named Ruby, the sole hearing member of a Deaf family. Using sign language, Ruby acts as an interpreter for her parents while working for her family's struggling fishing boat business. Cordano said the film is "one the most authentic representations of deaf people and their families in the history of cinema."

Gallaudet's 152nd undergraduate commencement ceremony will take place on Gallaudet's campus on Friday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Cook has delivered commencement addresses at several universities in the United States, including Stanford, Duke, Auburn, MIT, and others.

Tag: Tim Cook

Top Rated Comments

Reason077 Avatar
Reason077
23 minutes ago at 05:53 am
If I have any advice for the class of 2022, it's this: wear sunscreen.

But advice, like youth, probably just wasted on the young.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories 16apr2022

Top Stories: Apple Watch, iOS 16, Mac, and Dual USB-C Charger Rumors

Saturday April 16, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
We're less than two months out from WWDC, and Apple-related rumors are surfacing with increasing frequency. The latest batch includes an overview of upcoming Macs based on the next-generation M2 chip family, plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and future models, what might be Apple's first USB charger with multiple ports, and a few software details about iOS 16. Other news this week included...
Read Full Article16 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

20+ New iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9 Features and Improvements Rumored to Arrive at WWDC 2022

Friday April 15, 2022 1:32 pm PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now less than two months away. In line with previous years, Apple is likely to introduce major updates to all of its operating systems, including watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, bringing new functionality and a more refined experience to existing devices. Subscribe to ...
Read Full Article186 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple Testing at Least Nine New Macs With Four Different M2 Chip Variants

Thursday April 14, 2022 4:15 pm PDT by
Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips. Apple is working on devices with standard M2 chips, the M2 Pro, the M2 Max, and a successor to ...
Read Full Article296 comments
3nm apple silicon feature

TSMC on Track to Start 3nm Chip Production in Second Half of This Year

Friday April 15, 2022 4:14 am PDT by
Apple chipmaking partner TSMC says it will be ready to move its 3nm chip process to volume production in the second half of this year, putting it on track to supply Apple with the next-generation technology in 2023 (via DigiTimes). "We expect the ramp of N3 to be driven by both HPC [high performance computing] and smartphone applications," said Wei during an April 14 earnings conference call....
Read Full Article71 comments
AirPods Combo Discount Feature Duo

Deals: Save Up to $99 on AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro

Thursday April 14, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. AirPods 2 Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This...
Read Full Article18 comments
netflix 4

Netflix Apple TV App Now Uses Redesigned tvOS 15 Video Player

Thursday April 14, 2022 2:34 pm PDT by
Netflix is currently in the process of rolling out an update to its Apple TV app, introducing support for the tvOS 15 player. As noted on Reddit and Twitter (via 9to5Mac), the updated interface began appearing on Apple TVs earlier this week in version 2.1.23 of the app. The tvOS 15 native player displays show and movie titles in a larger type on the bottom of the screen above the playback...
Read Full Article87 comments
maxresdefault

15 Mac Tips and Tricks You Need to Know

Thursday April 14, 2022 12:12 pm PDT by
There are plenty of hidden features and shortcuts that Apple has built into macOS over the years, ranging from keyboard commands to less than obvious settings. These small hacks can improve your workflow and make your Mac experience more customized, so we've highlighted several tips and tricks that you might not know in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article92 comments