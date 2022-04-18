Surf Documentary 'Make or Break' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 29
Apple today shared the trailer for "Make or Break," an upcoming surfing documentary that is set to premiere on Friday, April 29. "Make or Break" follows the world's best surfers as they battle for the World Championship title.
"Make or Break" offers behind-the-scenes access and intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men's and Women's WSL CT, and takes viewers on a journey to stunning surfing locations across the globe. The series follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the dynamic surfing culture along with timely issues, including diversity, mental health and the physical impact of the sport.
The series follows the 2021 World Surf League Men and Women's Championship Tour, with the first episode following a competition at the Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii. Banzai Pipeline and other surf spots used in championship events are highly dangerous, with Pipeline is specifically known for some of world's deadliest waves that have led to several surfer deaths.
Other Championship Tour spots highlighted in the series include Santa Cruz, California; New South Wales, Australia; Papara, Tahiti; Taghazout Bay, Morocco; Bali, Indonesia; Tuamotus, French Polynesia; Netanya, Israel; and more.
Some of the highest ranked surfers in the world will be featured in the documentary, including 11-time world champion Kelly Slater, seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore, Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, Two-time world champion Tyler Wright, 2019 World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Italo Ferreira, and 2021 Olympian Tatiana Weston-Webb. The series has already been renewed for a second season.
Popular Stories
We're less than two months out from WWDC, and Apple-related rumors are surfacing with increasing frequency. The latest batch includes an overview of upcoming Macs based on the next-generation M2 chip family, plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and future models, what might be Apple's first USB charger with multiple ports, and a few software details about iOS 16.
Other news this week included...
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now less than two months away. In line with previous years, Apple is likely to introduce major updates to all of its operating systems, including watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, bringing new functionality and a more refined experience to existing devices.
Subscribe to ...
Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips.
Apple is working on devices with standard M2 chips, the M2 Pro, the M2 Max, and a successor to ...
Apple chipmaking partner TSMC says it will be ready to move its 3nm chip process to volume production in the second half of this year, putting it on track to supply Apple with the next-generation technology in 2023 (via DigiTimes).
"We expect the ramp of N3 to be driven by both HPC [high performance computing] and smartphone applications," said Wei during an April 14 earnings conference call....
Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods 2
Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This...
Netflix is currently in the process of rolling out an update to its Apple TV app, introducing support for the tvOS 15 player. As noted on Reddit and Twitter (via 9to5Mac), the updated interface began appearing on Apple TVs earlier this week in version 2.1.23 of the app.
The tvOS 15 native player displays show and movie titles in a larger type on the bottom of the screen above the playback...
There are plenty of hidden features and shortcuts that Apple has built into macOS over the years, ranging from keyboard commands to less than obvious settings. These small hacks can improve your workflow and make your Mac experience more customized, so we've highlighted several tips and tricks that you might not know in our latest YouTube video.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...