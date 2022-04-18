Surf Documentary 'Make or Break' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 29

Apple today shared the trailer for "Make or Break," an upcoming surfing documentary that is set to premiere on Friday, April 29. "Make or Break" follows the world's best surfers as they battle for the World Championship title.

"Make or Break" offers behind-the-scenes access and intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men's and Women's WSL CT, and takes viewers on a journey to stunning surfing locations across the globe. The series follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the dynamic surfing culture along with timely issues, including diversity, mental health and the physical impact of the sport.

The series follows the 2021 World Surf League Men and Women's Championship Tour, with the first episode following a competition at the Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii. Banzai Pipeline and other surf spots used in championship events are highly dangerous, with Pipeline is specifically known for some of world's deadliest waves that have led to several surfer deaths.

Other Championship Tour spots highlighted in the series include Santa Cruz, California; New South Wales, Australia; Papara, Tahiti; Taghazout Bay, Morocco; Bali, Indonesia; Tuamotus, French Polynesia; Netanya, Israel; and more.

Some of the highest ranked surfers in the world will be featured in the documentary, including 11-time world champion Kelly Slater, seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore, Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, Two-time world champion Tyler Wright, 2019 World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Italo Ferreira, and 2021 Olympian Tatiana Weston-Webb. The series has already been renewed for a second season.