Anker's Spring 2022 Lineup Includes Charging Solutions, Video Projector, Smart Scale, and 3D Printer

Popular accessory company Anker and its various related brands have launched several new products in recent weeks, ranging from USB chargers to portable power stations to video projectors and more, so we thought we'd round up some of the most recent announcements.



Anker 757 Portable Power Station

Last month, we took a look at the Anker 535 Portable Power Station, a 512 watt-hour battery with numerous charging and power ports to help keep your devices operating while camping, during power outages, and in other situations where you're temporarily off the grid.



For those users looking for even more power, Anker today is announcing the 757 Portable Power Station, with more than double the amount of available power at 1,229 watt-hours. Designed with quality components to last for at least 3,000 complete charge cycles and 50,000 hours of use with a five-year warranty, the 757 Portable Power Station offers up to 1,500 watts of output power.

With Anker's HyperFlash bi-directional inverter technology, the 757 Power Station can be charged from 0 to 80% in about an hour. It will also support Anker's upcoming 625 Solar Panel, and daisy-chaining three of those panels together can generate up to 300W, enough to charge the 757 Power Station to 80% in a little over three and a half hours.

The 757 Power Station includes six AC outlets, one 100W USB-C port, one 60W USB-C port, and four 12W USB-A ports, as well as a 120W car cigarette lighter/12V port. It's priced at a hefty $1,399 and weighs in at an equally hefty 43.8 pounds (19.9 kg), but for demanding users needing lots of power on the go, it offers a lot of versatility.

It will launch on May 9, but as a special early-bird discount, you can pledge $10 from today through May 8 and get $200 off the retail price of the power station once orders begin.



Anker 735 Charger

Expanding Anker's popular line of compact GaN chargers, the 735 (Nano II 65W) includes two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, delivering a total of 65 watts of power that is intelligently distributed among the ports when multiple devices are connected.



Priced at $65.99 through Anker and Amazon, the 735 Charger is 53% smaller than Apple's standard 61W charger that ships with the 13-inch MacBook Pro, yet offers three USB ports instead of just one.



Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K

Unveiled at CES and launched as a Kickstarter that raised over $3 million earlier this year, the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is a portable home theater projector that features 4K resolution via an integrated dongle and offers 2,400 ISO lumens of brightness for a crisp video experience.



The projector runs Android TV 10.0, which means it can run thousands of apps including Netflix, Apple TV, and more. InstaSet display technology automatically gets the unit up and running in just a few seconds with automatic keystone correction and autofocus, while Eye Guard technology detects when a person walks in front of the projector and automatically dims the output to protect against eye damage.

The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is launching for broad sales this month and will be priced at $2,199.



eufy Smart Scale P2 pro

The next-generation smart scale from Anker's eufy brand can measure a total of 16 body characteristics, including weight, heart rate, body fat, BMI, and more. Weight measurements are accurate to 0.1 pounds and a baby and pet mode helps you obtain accurate readings even at lighter end of the scale.



With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and the EufyLife app, all of your data is easily accessible on your phone and can sync with Apple Health, and a 3D U-Body model allows you to input your body measurements to create a virtual model to help you visualize changes to your body over time.

The eufy Smart Scale P2 pro is priced at $59.99 and is available now in the United Kingdom (£49.99), with availability in the United States coming this Friday.



AnkerMake M5 3D Printer

Finally, Anker is breaking into the 3D printer market via a new Kickstarter campaign that's already raised $5 million. The AnkerMake M5 will support standard print speeds of up to 250 mm/s (up to 2,500 mm/s for rough prototyping), print sizes of up to 235 x 235 x 250 mm, auto leveling, and PLA, PETG, ABS, and TPU filaments.



A built-in AI camera keeps tabs on your print jobs, automatically detecting print problems with 95% accuracy while also capturing time-lapse videos of your jobs. The AnkerMake M5 is expected to retail for $759, though there are still some Kickstarter discount slots available at $629.