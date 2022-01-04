CES 2022: Anker Introduces New Charging Solutions, Smart Home Accessories, and More

Popular charging accessory company Anker today is announcing two new charging solutions, starting with the new Anker 736 Charger, also known as the Nano II 100W. The Anker 736 features 100 watts of total charging power and is equipped with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to allow for charging three devices simultaneously.



Anker says the 736 is the world's smallest 100-watt GaN wall charger that doesn't compromise on charging power, and it features PowerIQ 3.0 technology for optimized charging. GaN II technology delivers double the operating frequency of traditional GaN, along with an updated stacked design and an upgraded circuit board for maximum efficiency.

The Anker 736 will be priced at $79 and will be available starting in March.

Anker's second product announcement for CES is the Anker 535 Portable Power Station, also known as the PowerHouse 512Wh. As the name suggests, this is a rather large portable power station with a multiple of ports for powering all sorts of devices while camping, during power outages, and in other scenarios where you need to power a lot of devices while off the grid.



The power station features four AC outlets supporting up to 500 watts total, as well as a 60-watt USB-C port, three USB-A ports, one DC/cigarette lighter output port, and a light bar to help illuminate your surroundings. The unit can be charged from 0 to 80% in under two and a half hours.

The Anker 535 is priced at $499 and is available starting today.

Beyond those two charging solutions, Anker has several other product announcements today under its other brands.



The first is the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar, an all-in-one package that integrates a video camera, speakers, microphone array, and dimmable key light for video conferencing. The camera supports 2K video at 30 fps with auto focus and image enhancements, while AI-powered "VoiceRadar" technology helps provide clear audio in noisy environments. The B600 launches on January 25 and is priced at $219.99.

Anker's eufy brand has a couple of smart home product announcements although they aren't compatible with Apple's HomeKit ecosystem. The first is the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual, featuring a top 2K camera to capture the face and body of visitors and a 1080p bottom camera to monitor packages left at your doorstep.



Detection features include AI-powered family recognition and package detection, as well as dual motion detection to help reduce false alerts. With a Homebase 2 providing 16GB of local storage, there's no monthly fee required for storing recorded video. The video doorbell is priced at $259.99 and launches on February 8.



The second eufy announcement is the Security Garage-Control Cam, which offers not only remote control garage door access but also includes a camera to monitor what's going on in your garage in real time with 32GB of local storage. It will launch in March and will be available in two versions, the $99 standard version with a 1080p camera and control for a single garage door and a $129 "Plus" version with a 2K camera and two-door control.



Finally, Anker's Nebula brand is introducing a new video projector, the Cosmos Laser 4K. Priced at $2,199, it offers 4K resolution and 2,400 lumens of brightness and runs Android TV 10.0. It features 30-watt speakers with Dolby Audio, while it includes a convenient carry handle and sets up in just seconds with automatic gridless keystone correction and seamless autofocus. The Cosmos Laser 4K will be available as a Kickstarter project on January 11 and will begin shipping in March.