Apple Now Produces the iPhone 13 in India

Apple and its main supplier Foxconn are now producing the iPhone 13 in India, the company confirmed to Reuters, signaling a continued push to diversify its product supply chain outside of China.



India has become the home of production for several of Apple's products. Last year, the company began to produce the iPhone 12 in the country and according to Reuters, Apple has plans to begin iPad production locally.

Apple has taken advantage of several government schemes aimed to boost local production of products, cut down costs, and offer employment opportunities. Apple began production in India first with the iPhone SE in 2017, according to Reuters.

In 2020, Apple launched its online store in India, offering customers a direct way to purchase products directly from the company without having to go through a reseller. Apple had promised that its first retail store will open in India by the end of 2021, however with that deadline now passed, it remains to be seen how soon an Apple Store opens in the country.