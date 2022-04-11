Apple Faces Further Charges in EU Antitrust Case Triggered by Spotify

by

Apple will face additional antitrust charges in the European Union related to a music streaming probe triggered by a complaint from Spotify, Reuters reports.

european parliament
The charges are part of an ongoing investigation by the European Commission into accusations of anti-competitive conduct in the music streaming market from Spotify and suggest that the EU is strengthening its case against Apple amid growing scrutiny into big tech across the region.

In 2019, Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission, alleging that Apple enforces App Store rules that "purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience," accusing the company of "acting as both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers."

In particular, Spotify highlighted that Apple's 30 percent commission on ‌App Store‌ purchases, including in-app subscriptions, forces the music streaming service to charge existing subscribers $12.99 per month for its Premium plan on the ‌App Store‌, just to collect the $9.99 per month it usually charges.

It is proposed that this gives Apple an "unfair advantage," since Spotify is unable to fairly compete with Apple Music's standard $9.99 per month price within the ‌‌App Store‌‌. If Spotify chooses not to collect payments via the ‌‌App Store‌‌, Apple purportedly "applies a series of technical and experience-limiting restrictions" on the company. It is also said that Apple was "locking Spotify and other competitors out of Apple services such as Siri, HomePod, and Apple Watch," thereby making ‌Apple Music‌ a more attractive option for subscribers.

In April 2021, the investigation found Apple to be in breach of EU competition law. Apple denied allegations of anti-competitive behavior, and said at the time of Spotify's complaint that its rival was using "its financial motivations in misleading rhetoric."

An individual familiar with the matter speaking to Reuters said that the European Commission now intends to set out extra antitrust charges in a supplementary statement of objections, which are normally used when an EU competition enforcer has changed parts of its case or obtained new evidence. The additional charges will reportedly be issued in the coming weeks.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Spotify, European Union, European Commission, Antitrust

Popular Stories

top stories 9 apr 2022

Top Stories: WWDC Announced, iOS 15.5 Beta, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 9, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky. Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas...
Read Full Article22 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: iOS 16 to Feature 'Significant' Improvements to Notifications, New Health-Tracking Features, But No Major Redesign

Sunday April 10, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
iOS 16, codenamed "Sydney" and set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS but that instead, the next version of iOS will include...
Read Full Article242 comments
maxresdefault

8 Useful Apple Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday April 8, 2022 1:02 pm PDT by
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to ...
Read Full Article47 comments
30w power adapter apple

Unreleased 35W Dual Port USB-C Charger Leaked in Apple Doc

Friday April 8, 2022 11:58 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
Read Full Article120 comments
deliveries 9 app

Deliveries App Loses Functionality as Shipping Companies Refuse to Participate

Friday April 8, 2022 9:49 am PDT by
Package tracking app Deliveries is losing functionality because shipping companies are not willing to provide the shipping data that the app needs to work, according to developer Mike Piontek. In a blog post penned earlier this week, Piontek said that Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same service that it used to provide because it relies on shipping companies, and "without their...
Read Full Article270 comments
iWork macOS Trio Feature

Apple Updates iWork Apps for Mac and iOS With New Features

Thursday April 7, 2022 8:58 am PDT by
Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are major version 12 updates, but each app has received only a couple of changes, as outlined below. Keynote On iOS, Keynote now features an option to enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400 percent, plus there is a new feature for editing font size...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.5 Beta 1: Apple Classical References, Apple Pay Cash Updates and More

Tuesday April 5, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below. Apple Classical References There are references to the...
Read Full Article95 comments