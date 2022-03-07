Kuo: Apple Planning Smaller 30W Power Adapter With New Design

Apple may release a new 30W power adapter with a new form factor design in 2022, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.



Kuo said the power adapter will utilize gallium nitride or "GaN" technology, which allows for smaller, lighter, and more power efficient chargers than silicon-based chargers. The new 30W adapter would likely be a smaller and lighter version of Apple's existing 30W USB-C power adapter that is included with the latest MacBook Air.

Apple released its first GaN power adapter last year in the form of its 140W USB-C power adapter for the redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 7, 2022

Many third-party brands like Anker and Belkin have introduced GaN-based chargers over the last few years for use with Apple products.

Apple will be a hosting its "Peek Performance" event tomorrow at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with rumored announcements including a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and potentially a so-called "Mac Studio" desktop computer that can be paired with a new Apple external display. A new green color option for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini has also been rumored.