Kuo: Apple Planning Smaller 30W Power Adapter With New Design

by

Apple may release a new 30W power adapter with a new form factor design in 2022, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.

apple power adapter 20w
Kuo said the power adapter will utilize gallium nitride or "GaN" technology, which allows for smaller, lighter, and more power efficient chargers than silicon-based chargers. The new 30W adapter would likely be a smaller and lighter version of Apple's existing 30W USB-C power adapter that is included with the latest MacBook Air.

Apple released its first GaN power adapter last year in the form of its 140W USB-C power adapter for the redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro.


Many third-party brands like Anker and Belkin have introduced GaN-based chargers over the last few years for use with Apple products.

Apple will be a hosting its "Peek Performance" event tomorrow at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with rumored announcements including a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and potentially a so-called "Mac Studio" desktop computer that can be paired with a new Apple external display. A new green color option for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini has also been rumored.

