Incase Launches New Woolenex Cases for AirTag and AirPods 3

Incase today announced the launch of new Woolenex case options for the AirTag and the AirPods 3. The Incase Key Clip with Woolenex is designed for the AirTag, and it is a lightweight, form-fitting case that covers the AirTag in Woolenex and adds a TPU snap enclosure with key ring.
The Incase Key Clip comes in graphite gray and blush pink, and it has an open front and back window to allow for signal and sound output.
Incase's Woolenex Case for AirPods 3 is a made from the same material, and is meant to protect the AirPods case from scuffs and scratches. Underneath the Woolenex, there is a lightweight injection-molded polycarbonate shell to add durability and protection from impact. The case comes in asphalt gray, cobalt blue, and deep red, and it has a matching strap.
Woolenex is Incase's lightweight fabric blend that is used for a wide variety of accessory case options. Incase says that the material is woven from two thicknesses of polyester fiber to create a slim, strong material that offers abrasion and weather resistance.
Along with these two Woolenex accessories, Incase is also introducing the Reform Sport Case for the third-generation AirPods. Available in black and rose coral, the case features a two-layer design with a hard exterior shell and a soft interior to protect the AirPods case from drops.
The Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag is priced at $19.95, the Woolenex Case for AirPods is priced at $34.95, and the Reform Sport Case for AirPods is priced at $39.95. All three accessories can be purchased from the Incase website and directly from Apple's online store.
