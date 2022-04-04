Harrison Ford to Star in Upcoming Apple TV+ Series 'Shrinking' Alongside Jason Segel

Actor Harrison Ford has signed on to star in upcoming Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," which comes from actor Jason Segel, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, and "Ted Lasso" star and writer Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the series.



Ford will star alongside Jason Segel, who has a main role in the show. The 10-episode comedy series will see Segel playing a grieving therapist who begins to break the rules and tell his clients what he really thinks of them. "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives ... including his own," reads the series description.

According to Deadline, Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to-earth "blue collar shrink" who has built a successful practice over the years. Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's, which "forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy."

Ford has done little television during his career, and this will be his first regular TV role. In recent years, he has starred in "Blade Runner 2049," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," and "The Call of the Wild." He is also working on a fifth "Indiana Jones" film.

"Shrinking" is written by Segel, who also stars in Apple TV+ movie "The Sky is Everywhere," based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name.