Jason Segel to Star in Apple TV+ Series 'Shrinking' From 'Ted Lasso' Creators

by

Jason Segel is set to star in upcoming Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," Apple announced today. Segel is writing and executive producing the show alongside "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and "Ted Lasso" star and writer Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the series.

jason segel shrinking apple tv plus
The 10-episode comedy series will feature Segel playing a therapist who begins to break the rules and tells his clients what he really thinks of them. "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives ... including his own," reads the show's description.

Segel is starring in upcoming ‌Apple TV+‌ movie "The Sky is Everywhere," based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name, so this is his second ‌Apple TV+‌ project. He's also somewhat famous at MacRumors as he is a fan and mentioned the site in the DVD commentary for "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." "I love MacRumors.com," he said. "It's tomorrow's Mac news today."

"Shrinking" is a promising upcoming TV+ series as it is coming from some of the team behind "Ted Lasso." "Ted Lasso" has thus far won multiple awards, and it is one of the headline shows on ‌Apple TV+‌. There is no word yet on when "Shrinking" will debut.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

dylanthomas Avatar
dylanthomas
16 minutes ago at 12:14 pm

uhh sorry dude, this dude is a B-tier celebrity/actor at most

but good for him. :)
What a bizarre comment
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jack Burton Avatar
Jack Burton
28 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
I refuse to watch unless Apple upgrades Jason Segal'a processor to the M1X/M2
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
24 minutes ago at 12:07 pm

This guy is talented? Ha ha ok
Uh, yeah? Hence his starring and producing in dozens of popular entertainment vehicles in the last decade and TV+ now hiring him with alongside their proven, ward-winning talent to do the same? "Good one, ha ha"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
35 minutes ago at 11:55 am

He's also somewhat famous at MacRumors as he is a fan and mentioned the site ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJJBPW0LAzs') in the DVD commentary for "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." "I love MacRumors.com," he said. "It's tomorrow's Mac news today."
WTF? How is it the first I'm hearing of this?!

EDIT: It's sorta hilarious to hear the convo between him and Mila Kunis talking about how to do that difference matte effect in Photo Booth before mentioning MR.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
4 minutes ago at 12:27 pm

This guy is talented? Ha ha ok
jason segel is pretty awesome

I love you man and forgetting Sarah Marshall come to mind
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
