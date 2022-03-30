'Reader' Apps Can Now Add Links for Account Signups Outside of the App Store

by

Apple today informed developers of "reader" apps that they are able to sign up for access to an "External Link Account Entitlement" that will allow the app to offer a link to a website so users can create or manage an account outside of the App Store.

app store blue banner
Reader apps are able to link to a website that is owned or maintained by the developer for account signups. So, for example, an app like Netflix can provide an in-app link that goes directly to the Netflix website for account signups, something that was not allowed before the change. Apple updated its App Store guidelines to reflect the change.

Apps may allow a user to access previously purchased content or content subscriptions (specifically: magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video). Reader apps may offer account creation for free tiers, and account management functionality for existing customers. Reader app developers may apply for the External Link Account Entitlement to provide an informational link in their app to a web site the developer owns or maintains responsibility for in order to create or manage an account. Learn more about the External Link Account Entitlement.

Apple considers reader apps to be those that provide digital content that includes magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, or video as the primary functionality of the app. Apple made this change to reader apps in order to settle an investigation launched by the Japanese Fair Trade Commission.

According to Apple, reader apps do not offer in-app digital goods and services for purchase and are primarily aimed at allowing users to browse previously purchased content or content subscriptions, which is why Apple agreed to allow apps share a single link for account management purposes.

Apps that use the External Link Account Entitlement must provide reader content, must not offer in-app purchases, and must not offer real-time, person-to-person services. Apps that allow people to access digital content like music or video, but not as the primary functionality, such a social networking apps, are not considered reader apps.

When announcing the change in September, Apple said that it would update its ‌App Store‌ guidelines and review process to "make sure users of reader apps continue to have a safe experience on the ‌‌App Store‌‌." Apple plans to help developers of reader apps "protect users when they link to an external website to make purchases."

The reader app change will affect many of Apple's biggest competitors, including Spotify, Netflix, Hulu, and more, with the change applicable to all reader apps globally.

Tag: App Store

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
29 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Makes me laugh how Apple portrays such moves as a gesture of goodwill, when it takes the risk of fines and government intervention to actually force the move ?‍♂️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
1 hour ago at 12:12 pm
This is a positive step. Apple can still get a commission for apps that must have iOS to function (e.g., a game) but allow other companies that just stream to benefit from iOS without having to pay Apple's commission. Maybe Apple will compensate by increasing the developer fees for these developers (I know, don't give Apple any ideas).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
1 hour ago at 12:15 pm


Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluecoast Avatar
bluecoast
19 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
The way things are going in the USA and the EU, this’ll be the first of many changes that apple will have to make.

It’s extremely disappointing how begrudging they seem to be to make even the smallest changes.

Their intransigence here will end up backfiring on them, I predict.

And by the end of all of this, I also predict they the only people who will actually suffer are those concerned with maximising the profitability of Apple’s service devision - it’ll be great for everyone else.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndiG Avatar
AndiG
17 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Too little, too late. „must provide reader content, must not offer in-app purchases, and must not offer real-time, person-to-person services.“ This is what should save you from getting regulated, Apple? It is just pure evidence that Apple has to be regulated.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jlc1978 Avatar
jlc1978
1 hour ago at 12:12 pm
It sounds like, in response to government proding, Apple is taking it one step at a time as it modifies teh App Store guidelines. That makes sense, as they can learn from each iteration and use the info to maintain as much revenue as possible from the App Store.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

app store blue banner

Apple Letting 'Reader' Apps Offer Links for Account Sign Ups Outside of the App Store to Close Japan Investigation

Wednesday September 1, 2021 5:09 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has agreed to close its App Store investigation in exchange for changes to how "reader" apps like Netflix operate. Reader apps allow users to browse previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video. Going forward, developers that create "reader" apps will...
Read Full Article183 comments
app store blue banner

Some Developers Say Apple Letting Apps Like Netflix and Spotify Share a Link to Web for Account Sign-Up Isn't Enough

Thursday September 2, 2021 9:12 am PDT by
Apple on Wednesday evening announced that, starting in early 2022, it will allow developers of "reader" apps to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account. "Reader" apps allow a user to access previously purchased content or subscription-based content for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video, according to Apple, such as Netflix,...
Read Full Article177 comments
app store vs developers

Apple's Planned App Store Changes Will Barely Affect the Company's Bottom Line, Says Analyst

Wednesday September 8, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
As a result of legal and regulatory pressures, Apple recently announced some upcoming changes to its App Store policies, such as letting developers email customers about payment options available outside of their iOS app and allowing "reader" apps like Spotify and Netflix to include an in-app link to their website for account signup. Apple said the changes "will help make the App Store an...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Dock

Indie Developer Dogged By Scammy Clone Apps Again Highlights the Holes in Apple's App Store Review Process

Monday February 21, 2022 9:29 am PST by
Apps that copy concepts and features from other apps are nothing new in the ‌App Store‌, but scammy like-for-like clones of genuine apps remain a perennial problem that Apple still hasn't resolved, as indie developer Kevin Archer recently discovered. Archer is responsible for 2Stable's Authenticator App, a feature-rich app that stores and generates secure two-factor authentication tokens...
Read Full Article160 comments
netflix account sharing

Netflix Testing Add-On Payment for People Who Share Accounts Outside Their Households

Wednesday March 16, 2022 11:23 am PDT by
Netflix today said that it may implement an extra payment for those who share their Netflix accounts with people outside of their households, a practice that is common with the streaming service. According to Netflix, sharing accounts between households impacts its ability to "invest in great new TV and films" for its members, and so it has been exploring ways to permit users to share...
Read Full Article334 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

App Store Now Supports Unlisted Apps Discoverable Only With a Direct Link

Friday January 28, 2022 11:27 am PST by
Apple recently announced that the App Store now supports unlisted apps discoverable only with a direct link, as outlined on its developer website. Developers with apps that aren't suited for public distribution can submit a request on Apple's website to distribute unlisted apps, which don't appear in any App Store categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings....
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Dock 2

Apple Defends App Store Changes in the Netherlands as Fines Reach €30 Million

Monday February 28, 2022 9:32 am PST by
Amid an ongoing dispute with the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in the Netherlands over the App Store, Apple has defended its plan to require app developers to submit an additional app binary for the Dutch storefront if they wish to use a third-party payment processing method. The ACM has ruled that Apple must allow dating apps in the Netherlands to use third-party payment...
Read Full Article329 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Apple to Allow In-App Third-Party Payment Options for First Time in the Netherlands

Saturday January 15, 2022 12:39 am PST by
Apple has announced that it will allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases for dating apps in the Netherlands, in the first ever concession of its kind. In a message posted on its developer site late on Friday, Apple announced that it will comply with a Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) ruling that compels the company to allow third-party payment services to...
Read Full Article106 comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro's Larger Camera Bump Due to New 48MP Camera System

Sunday March 27, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Read Full Article279 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone SE Production Just Weeks After Launch Due to 'Weaker-Than-Expected' Demand

Monday March 28, 2022 2:38 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Read Full Article341 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Gurman: iPad Pro With 'M2' Chip and MagSafe Charging Likely to Launch in Fall 2022

Sunday March 27, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter. In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
Read Full Article276 comments
Smart Monitor M8 PR main2F

Samsung's iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With AirPlay Now Available to Pre-Order

Monday March 28, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design. The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Read Full Article486 comments
macbook air rounded mock grey

Upcoming MacBook Air Models Rumored to Feature Two New Display Sizes but Miss Out on Mini-LED Technology

Friday March 25, 2022 7:43 am PDT by
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
Read Full Article165 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming Soon to These 11 U.S. States

Wednesday March 23, 2022 11:52 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Arizona residents can now add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Arizona is the first U.S. state to offer this feature to residents, with many other states planning to follow suit. Apple said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and...
Read Full Article
repair iphone x

Apple Stores Will Now Decline to Repair iPhones Reported as Missing

Tuesday March 29, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
Read Full Article86 comments
maxresdefault

M1 Ultra Mac Studio vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Friday March 25, 2022 2:28 pm PDT by
If you've been wondering how the top-end Mac Studio compares to the highest-end MacBook Pro, look no further, because we have a real-world usage comparison that doesn't rely solely on benchmarks. Over on YouTube, MacRumors videographer Dan tested both machines with his real world workflow. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan has been using the M1 Max MacBook Pro to ...
Read Full Article168 comments