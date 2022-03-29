Moment Debuts New MagSafe Mount Options

Moment today added to its existing line of MagSafe-compatible mounts, introducing three new magnetic mounts that can be used with Apple's iPhones. There's a mounting option for filmmakers, a mount that lets you put your iPhone anywhere, and an adapter for using Moment magnetic mounts with non-MagSafe iPhones.
Priced at $99, the Mobile Filmmaker Cage is a two-handed cage that is meant to make it easier to mount mics and lights on the phone when filming video. It has multiple cold shoe, 1/4"-20, and ⅜"-16 attachment points for accessories.
The $40 Strap Anywhere Mount is, as the name suggests, designed to allow iPhone users to strap their iPhones anywhere, from bike handles to exercise equipment, allowing for hands-free operation.
Available for $10, the Moment Stick-On Adapter can be stuck to the back of a non-MagSafe iPhone to add a magnet that makes it compatible with the existing Moment MagSafe accessories. It uses 3M VHB adhesive for a strong bond to the device that it is attached to.
Along with these three products, Moment has updated its Wall Mount and Car Vent Mount with improved adjustable ball heads.
All of Moment's mounts are equipped with its (M)Force magnetic arrays, which it says are stronger than standard accessories for Apple for better attachment. The new accessories can be purchased from the Moment website.
Joby today announced the launch of new MagSafe-compatible mounting options that are designed to work with the popular GorillaPod tripods.
The GripTight Mount for MagSafe attaches to an iPhone 12 model using magnets and it features a hybrid clamp for use in both portrait and landscape mode. There's an included 1⁄4" - 20 tripod mount that's compatible with the GorillaPod or other tripod...
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Moment to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a $500 gift card that can be used to purchase anything from the Moment site, including the company's MagSafe accessories, iPhone camera lenses, iPhone cases, camera bags, microphones, and more.
Moment bills itself as the marketplace for photographers and filmmakers, and the site has long been...
Scosche today announced the launch of a number of new products in its MagicMount product lineup, along with other MagSafe-compatible accessories like wireless chargers and speakers. The MagicMount Pro Charge5 mounts from Scosche are compatible with Apple's MagSafe iPhones, which includes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Scosche promises a strong hold, but it's worth noting that these are ...
Mophie today announced a new collection of MagSafe-compatible wireless charging accessories. The new Mophie "snap" line was designed for compatibility with the iPhone 12, and they will also wirelessly charge any Qi-supported smartphone.
The collection includes a car vent mount, iPhone battery, wireless stand, and more. You can find more information on each device below, and head to Mophie's...
Apple's new Studio Display comes with three different mounting options - a normal stand that only tilts, a tilt and height-adjustable stand, and a VESA mounting adapter. What's crucial to note is that the stands are built into the display and, thus, are not interchangeable.
When placing an order for the Studio Display, Apple warns that "each stand or mount adapter is built in. They are not...
Back in November, camera and drone company DJI released its Action 2 Camera, introducing an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for accessories, a lighter weight chassis, camera improvements, and other updates for those who want to film their adventures.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with the DJI Action 2 to...
While fine print on Apple's website says Studio Display stands and VESA mount adapters are "not interchangeable," customers can visit an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to have their Studio Display reconfigured after purchase.
For example, if a customer bought a Studio Display with the standard tilt-adjustable stand and later decides they want to use a VESA mount adapter,...
Belkin today came out with a new $60 MagSafe Charger, which offers MagSafe charging speeds and adds an additional feature -- a built-in kickstand.
Available in black or white ">from the online Apple Store, the Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad With MagSafe offers 15W charging speeds for most iPhone 12 and 13 models. The exception is the iPhone 12 and 13 mini, which max out at...
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.
In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter.
In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
If you've been wondering how the top-end Mac Studio compares to the highest-end MacBook Pro, look no further, because we have a real-world usage comparison that doesn't rely solely on benchmarks. Over on YouTube, MacRumors videographer Dan tested both machines with his real world workflow.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan has been using the M1 Max MacBook Pro to ...
Apple today announced that Arizona residents can now add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Arizona is the first U.S. state to offer this feature to residents, with many other states planning to follow suit.
Apple said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and...
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design.
The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Reactions to the new Mac Studio and Studio Display are still coming in now that users have finally gotten the products into their hands, but we're also seeing other news and rumors ramp up as we look toward what's coming later this year and beyond.
One big piece of news this week was the long-awaited debut of digital driver's licenses on the iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature is only...
