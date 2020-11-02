Moment Launches MagSafe-Compatible Cases and Mounts for iPhone 12 Models

Moment, known for its lineup of camera lenses and accessories for Apple's iPhones, today announced the launch of a new series of MagSafe cases and mounts designed for the iPhone 12 models.



The MagSafe-compatible iPhone cases from Moment are designed to be thin and light with a soft touch texture. There's a wrist strap connection at the bottom and an included lens mount to make the case and the ‌iPhone 12‌ compatible with M-series lenses. Two models are available, including a thinner version and a more rugged protective model that better protects the bottom of the phone.



Along with cases, Moment is introducing Tripod Mounts that attach magnetically using what it says is a proprietary magnet that is stronger than standard accessories. It works with standard 1/4"-20 tripods or handles and a Pro version includes a cold shoe arm.

There's a Multi Threaded Mount with extra strong magnets and five female threads on the front to allow the ‌iPhone‌ to connect to tripods, rig mounts, ball heads, and other photography equipment, while a Cold Shoe Mount lets you mount a light or a microphone.



For use in the car, there's a Car Vent Mount that has the same strong magnetic connection and that attaches to the car's air vents using a rubberized fit attachment, and for use at home, there's a wall mount that includes a strong magnet on one side and 3M adhesive on the other so the ‌iPhone‌ can be attached to anything.

Moment's accessories are priced starting at $19.99 and can be found on the Moment website.