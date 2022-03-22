Apple Releases Updated Firmware for Beats Fit Pro

by

Apple today released a new 4E64 firmware update for the Beats Fit Pro headphones that came out last November, updating the earbuds from the prior 4B65 firmware that came out at the end of November.

beats fit pro feature
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the Beats Fit Pro, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the firmware brings.

There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌Beats‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats Fit Pro‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

Beats Fit Pro are some of Apple's newest Beats earbuds, featuring flexible wingtips to keep them in the ear, a charging case, silicone tips, Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an H1 chip for "Hey Siri" support.

If we find notable changes after the firmware update is installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes rather than outward-facing changes.

Tag: Beats

Popular Stories

Apple One Apps Feature

iCloud and Many Other Apple Services Are Down or Experiencing Issues [Resolved]

Monday March 21, 2022 9:55 am PDT by
Apple is experiencing a widespread outage today, with a wide range of the company's services and apps down or experiencing issues currently. Affected services and apps include the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, iTunes Store, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others, according to complaints across...
Read Full Article215 comments
14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature

Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Air Delayed to Second Half of 2022, No New High-End MacBook Pro Likely Until Next Year

Sunday March 20, 2022 7:02 am PDT by
Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air until later this year, and will likely not launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple originally planned to launch its new MacBook Air with "an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more" at the end of 2021...
Read Full Article227 comments
iOS 15

Apple Studio Display Runs Full Version of iOS 15.4

Friday March 18, 2022 5:40 am PDT by
The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted. In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS. The Studio...
Read Full Article166 comments
ipad air m1 2

Some iPad Air 5 Users Complain About Creaking and Build Quality Downgrade

Sunday March 20, 2022 6:36 am PDT by
Some fifth-generation iPad Air users are complaining about a purported downgrade in build quality, according to posts on social media. The complaints claim that the iPad Air has a noticeably thinner aluminum enclosure, resulting in creaking, a hollow sensation in the hand, and light pressure on the back of the device warping the display. A thread on Reddit (via iMore) contains a large number ...
Read Full Article380 comments
ipad air m1 1

Hands-On With the New M1 iPad Air

Friday March 18, 2022 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple last week introduced an updated iPad Air with an M1 chip, and now the new tablet is available for purchase. We picked one up to see how it compares to the iPad Pro, which also has an M1 chip, to give you an idea of which of Apple's iPads is right for you. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, the fifth-generation iPad Air looks just like the...
Read Full Article120 comments
mac studio ssd

Mac Studio Teardown Indicates That SSD Storage May Be Upgradeable

Sunday March 20, 2022 6:05 am PDT by
The Mac Studio's SSD storage is not soldered in place and could be upgradeable, according to a teardown performed by YouTube channel Max Tech. Image via Max Tech In a detailed teardown video of the new Mac Studio, Max Tech revealed that the Mac Studio's SSD storage is located in two slots, and is relatively easy to remove or replace since it is not soldered down. The individual SSDs can be...
Read Full Article227 comments
Mac Studio Display Feature Pink

Apple Studio Display Contains 64GB of Storage, But Only 2GB Used

Monday March 21, 2022 3:42 am PDT by
Apple's Studio Display contains 64GB of onboard storage, but only 2GB are actually used by the display, a developer has discovered. As highlighted by developer "Khaos Tian" on Twitter, the Studio Display only uses 2GB of its 64GB of internal NAND storage. Some free space is likely needed for firmware updates, but the 62GB of unused space is seemingly otherwise useless at the current time....
Read Full Article191 comments
mac studio ssd

Mac Studio Storage Not User-Upgradeable Due to Software Block [Updated]

Monday March 21, 2022 8:40 am PDT by
Update: The Mac Studio requires an IPSW restore after changing its SSD modules to ensure that they are readable and able to boot. Running a Device Firmware Update (DFU) restore using the macOS IPSW package for the Mac Studio should enable the machine to boot from a different SSD, providing that both of the modules are of the same size and make, meaning that storage upgrades still appear to be...
Read Full Article337 comments