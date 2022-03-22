Apple Releases Updated Firmware for Beats Fit Pro

Apple today released a new 4E64 firmware update for the Beats Fit Pro headphones that came out last November, updating the earbuds from the prior 4B65 firmware that came out at the end of November.



Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the Beats Fit Pro, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the firmware brings.

There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌Beats‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats Fit Pro‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

Beats Fit Pro are some of Apple's newest Beats earbuds, featuring flexible wingtips to keep them in the ear, a charging case, silicone tips, Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an H1 chip for "Hey Siri" support.

If we find notable changes after the firmware update is installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes rather than outward-facing changes.