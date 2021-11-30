Apple Updates Beats Fit Pro Firmware to Version 4B65

Apple today released a new 4B65 firmware update for the Beats Fit Pro headphones that came out in November, updating the earbuds from the prior 4B58 firmware that was available at launch.



Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the Beats Fit Pro, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.

There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌Beats‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats Fit Pro‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

Beats Fit Pro are Apple's newest Beats earbuds, featuring flexible wingtips to keep them in the ear, a charging case, silicone tips, Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an H1 chip for "Hey Siri" support.

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.