Apple Podcast Creators Will Soon Be Able to Access Follower Metrics
Apple today announced a Podcasts update for creators, introducing follower metrics and other features that are designed to help podcast makers track their audience and monetize their shows.
Under the Analytics tab in Apple Podcasts Connect, creators will be able to view followers per show and track followers across shows. The interface will display new followers gained over the last week, month, 60 days, and all time, plus it will list metrics like time listened.
Apple Podcasts now accepts MP3 files for subscriber audio, in addition to WAV and FLAC files, and creators can customize their subscription banners with promotional messages for channels and shows.
Apple is also introducing a "Jump Start" feature that is designed to allow creators enrolled in the Apple Podcasters Program to request direct guidance from the Apple Podcasts team to help jump start their subscriptions to better monetize their podcasts.
Follower metrics will be available in Apple Podcasts Connect starting next month.
Top Rated Comments
what’s next? Apple make the podcast app not suck?