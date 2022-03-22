Apple Podcast Creators Will Soon Be Able to Access Follower Metrics

by

Apple today announced a Podcasts update for creators, introducing follower metrics and other features that are designed to help podcast makers track their audience and monetize their shows.

apple podcasts connect followers
Under the Analytics tab in Apple Podcasts Connect, creators will be able to view followers per show and track followers across shows. The interface will display new followers gained over the last week, month, 60 days, and all time, plus it will list metrics like time listened.

‌Apple Podcasts‌ now accepts MP3 files for subscriber audio, in addition to WAV and FLAC files, and creators can customize their subscription banners with promotional messages for channels and shows.

Apple is also introducing a "Jump Start" feature that is designed to allow creators enrolled in the Apple Podcasters Program to request direct guidance from the ‌Apple Podcasts‌ team to help jump start their subscriptions to better monetize their podcasts.

Follower metrics will be available in ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Connect starting next month.

iantmcfarland Avatar
iantmcfarland
45 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Those metrics are gonna be pretty useless if Apple keeps using it's incomprehensible Podcasts app.
till Avatar
till
44 minutes ago at 09:17 am
I don't think I was aware of the podcast subscription program before, even though I'm a semi-regular listener of various Apple-oriented podcasts. Sounds like an awful deal (30% cut, single app on a single platform) compared to Patreon.
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
25 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Pretty big deal, this was a big complaint from creators about Apple Podcasts.
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
20 minutes ago at 09:41 am
I thought Apple was content handing the podcast market to Spotify and Amazon and letting it become closed ecosystem behind their paywalls?

what’s next? Apple make the podcast app not suck?
Monday March 21, 2022 9:55 am PDT
215 comments
Sunday March 20, 2022 7:02 am PDT
225 comments
Friday March 18, 2022 5:40 am PDT
166 comments
Sunday March 20, 2022 6:36 am PDT
377 comments
Friday March 18, 2022 12:27 pm PDT
120 comments
Sunday March 20, 2022 6:05 am PDT
227 comments
Monday March 21, 2022 3:42 am PDT
191 comments
Monday March 21, 2022 8:40 am PDT
