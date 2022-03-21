Third-Generation iPhone SE Teardown Reveals Larger Battery Capacity and Snapdragon X57 Modem

The first teardowns of the third-generation iPhone SE have surfaced on YouTube, providing a look at components inside the device.

iPhone SE 2 on top vs. iPhone SE 3 on bottom via PBKreviews

The teardowns reveal the new iPhone SE has a larger 2,018 mAh battery compared to 1,821 mAh for the previous-generation model. The new iPhone SE offers up to an extra two hours of video playback and up to an extra 10 hours of audio playback on a full charge versus the previous model, according to Apple's tech specs.

The new iPhone SE is also equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X57 modem, according to Nikkei's xTECH. This modem does not appear to be listed on Qualcomm's website, so it may be a custom model designed for Apple, but no further details are known. The modem enables 5G on the iPhone SE, but support is limited to sub-6GHz bands, whereas iPhone 13 models also support faster mmWave bands in the United States.


A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that the new iPhone SE also features 4GB of RAM, up from 3GB in the previous model.

Overall, the third-generation iPhone SE appears to have a very similar internal design as the second-generation model. Repair website iFixit will likely share a comprehensive teardown of the device in the coming days for a closer look.

Saw this tweet yesterday. Very impressed by the battery life iPhone SE offers. Major improvements. Especially the fact it contains a 5G modem.

Not sure why iFixit doesn’t do teardowns on launch day anymore. They we’re slow to teardown the AirPods Max, M1 Macs, new 14” & 16” MBP, AirPods 3, etc.

They eventually get around to it days later, but I remember being excited for the launch day teardowns.
Decent update but the SE needs a redesign..
Fair play to Jpack, for finding out this information days before Macrumours posted this article. But yes its really good that Apple managed to get in a slightly larger battery into the SE chassis. Should equate to maybe couple more hours usage than the SE 2020.
I much prefer the new design of the battery. Way slicker
Saw this tweet yesterday. Very impressed by the battery life iPhone SE offers. Major improvements. Especially the fact it contains a 5G modem.

That’s great… but the tweeter needs to show what apps were used and what percentages.
