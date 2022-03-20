Gurman: MacBook Air Delayed to Second Half of 2022, No New High-End MacBook Pro Likely Until Next Year

by

Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air until later this year, and will likely not launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple originally planned to launch its new ‌MacBook Air‌ with "an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more" at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, but this timeframe has now seemingly slipped to the second half of 2022.

Apple analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuoexpects mass production of the new MacBook Air to begin in the late second quarter or early third quarter, suggesting that the device could launch sometime around September.

Gurman also said that he does not expect Apple to update its high-end 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year, with an update bringing the "‌M2‌ Pro" and "‌M2‌ Max" chips being more likely to arrive next year. This year, Gurman said that the only MacBook Pro update will likely be a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display and the ‌M2‌ chip.

Launching a series of new Macs with the ‌M2‌ chip toward the end of 2022 could take similar shape to how Apple unveiled the M1 ‌MacBook Air‌, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and entry-level Mac mini in November 2020, suggesting that the company's M-series chips have a upgrade cycle of two years. Other than the ‌MacBook Air‌ and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the entry-level ‌Mac mini‌, 24-inch iMac, and iPad Pro would also be viable candidates for the ‌M2‌ chip, but timeframes for updates to these devices is as yet unclear.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
31 minutes ago at 07:15 am
I don’t think it’s delayed. I think the MacBook Air will be released in October/early November with the Apple Event in Fall which will focus on the Mac and it will be the last Apple event for this year.
Score: 4 Votes
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
33 minutes ago at 07:12 am

at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, but this timeframe has now seemingly slipped to the second half of 2022.
Reading this thinking "oh wow, that's quite a delay – end of this year or early next year!" then re-realising it's already 2022 – so this just means a few months from now. ?
Global pandemic has really messed with the sense of time in this timeline… ?
Score: 3 Votes
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
30 minutes ago at 07:16 am
New MacBook Pros just came out. Nobody is expecting updates to them this year of next.
Score: 1 Votes
EugW Avatar
EugW
28 minutes ago at 07:18 am

That’s weird considering Kuo believes the new MacBook Air is coming with an M1 again… this makes me think that maybe Apple have the new Air ready to go, but are contemplating sticking an M1 in it to get it out the door sooner rather than later.

Tbh, for my use case I would 100% take the new redesign with M1 as it’s more than enough for me.
I always thought it was odd that the MacBook Air got the same SoC as the MacBook Pro 13" at the same time.
Score: 1 Votes
Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
26 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Delayed? I don't ever remember a leak/rumour saying it was coming out late 2021/early 2022
Score: 1 Votes
bobob Avatar
bobob
23 minutes ago at 07:22 am

I don’t think it’s delayed. I think the MacBook Air will be released in October/early November with the Apple Event in Fall which will focus on the Mac and it will be the last Apple event for this year.
Exactly this.

(These non-rumor rumors are surely just for clicks.)
Score: 1 Votes
