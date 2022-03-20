Apple Updates Boot Camp to Support Studio Display
Apple this week released an update for Boot Camp, its solution for running Windows on Intel-based Macs, to support the newly-released Studio Display.
Boot Camp Update 6.1.17, released to the public earlier this week, adds support for the Studio Display and updates drivers for AMD and Intel GPUs. To update to the latest Boot Camp drivers, users need to navigate to the Start menu in Windows and open the Apple Software Update app.
When connected to any Windows system, the Studio Display's Center Stage, True Tone, and Spatial Audio functionality will be unavailable, as will any features that require firmware updates. The webcam, speakers, and USB-C ports will continue to function, but much like the Pro Display XDR, the Studio Display works best with macOS.
Macs powered by Apple silicon do not officially support Windows and there is no Boot Camp feature like there is on Intel Macs, meaning that the update will only benefit the minority of users who have purchased the new Studio Display but have an older, non-Apple silicon based system with Boot Camp set up. Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1 series of Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, potentially due to an exclusivity deal with Qualcomm.
Popular Stories
The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted.
In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS.
The Studio...
Despite Apple's claims and charts, the new M1 Ultra chip is not able to outperform Nvidia's RTX 3090 in terms of raw GPU performance, according to benchmark testing performed by The Verge.
When the M1 Ultra was introduced, Apple shared a chart that had the new chip winning out over the "highest-end discrete GPU" in "relative performance," without details on what tests were run to achieve...
Apple last week introduced an updated iPad Air with an M1 chip, and now the new tablet is available for purchase. We picked one up to see how it compares to the iPad Pro, which also has an M1 chip, to give you an idea of which of Apple's iPads is right for you.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, the fifth-generation iPad Air looks just like the...
The latest macOS Monterey update, released to the public this week, is bricking Macs that have had their logic boards replaced, causing panic among customers who are unable to get their Mac back to a working state, according to a cluster of user reports posted on social media and Apple's support forums.
Apple this week released macOS Monterey 12.3, which among other things, brought Universal ...
LG's 27-inch UltraFine 5K external display has not been discontinued and will be back in stock next month, LG has told The Wall Street Journal.
Following speculation that the LG UltraFine 5K display may have been discontinued when it went out of stock at most major retailers, LG told The Wall Street Journal that the UltraFine 5K is still in production and has not been discontinued. The...
Following basic iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders surfacing online yesterday, new images today alleged to be renders for the lower-end iPhone 14 models have been leaked, showing the same iPhone 13 notch and rear camera design.
The renders, shared by MySmartPrice, obtained through an "industry insider," depict a very similar design for the assumed two lower-end models of the iPhone 14 lineup compared ...