Apple Updates Boot Camp to Support Studio Display

Apple this week released an update for Boot Camp, its solution for running Windows on Intel-based Macs, to support the newly-released Studio Display.



Boot Camp Update 6.1.17, released to the public earlier this week, adds support for the Studio Display and updates drivers for AMD and Intel GPUs. To update to the latest Boot Camp drivers, users need to navigate to the Start menu in Windows and open the Apple Software Update app.

When connected to any Windows system, the Studio Display's Center Stage, True Tone, and Spatial Audio functionality will be unavailable, as will any features that require firmware updates. The webcam, speakers, and USB-C ports will continue to function, but much like the Pro Display XDR, the Studio Display works best with macOS.

Macs powered by ‌Apple silicon do not officially support Windows and there is no Boot Camp feature like there is on Intel Macs, meaning that the update will only benefit the minority of users who have purchased the new Studio Display but have an older, non-Apple silicon based system with Boot Camp set up. Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1 series of Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, potentially due to an exclusivity deal with Qualcomm.