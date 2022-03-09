Apple Confirms Studio Display Will Work With PCs, But With Some Caveats

Apple has confirmed to MacRumors that the brand new Studio Display will work when connected to PCs, but critical new features of the display will not carry over and the experience will be lacking compared to using the display with a Mac.



Features that require macOS, such as Center Stage and True Tone, will not work when connected to PCs. As Apple notes on its website, in order to use the webcam in the Studio Display, customers will need to be using a Mac running the latest macOS update.

Features that also require firmware updates will not function. Additionally, Apple says that screen resolution on the Studio Display will vary from system to system.

The Studio Display is Apple's new external display that starts at $1599, with an option as high as $2299. The display measures 27-inches and features a similar design to the Pro Display XDR but with larger bezels and no rear panel pattern. The Studio Display also features the A13 Bionic chip that powers Center Stage, Spatial Audio, True Tone, and more. The Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio are available for pre-order and will be available on March 18.