Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Models Discounted by $50, Starting at $349 for 41mm GPS

by

Amazon has returned with all-time low discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 today, reaching up to $50 off many models of the newest Apple Watch. Compared to other Apple products, the Apple Watch Series 7 remains one of the most consistently discounted devices in Apple's lineup for 2022.

Apple Watch Series 7 Rainbow Cropped Blue DiscountNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

41mm GPS Aluminum

Savings start with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, priced at $349.00, down from $399.00. The Starlight and Green color options have been about $10 lower in previous sales, but otherwise this is the best price we've ever seen for the majority of 41mm GPS models.

$50 OFF
41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $349.00

45mm GPS Aluminum

The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $379.00, down from $429.00. Just like the 41mm option, we have seen a steeper discount in the past on just one color, but Amazon's sale today has a wide array of color options at a solid $50 off.

$50 OFF
45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $379.00

41mm Cellular Aluminum

Three of the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 devices are on sale on Amazon this week, with record low discounts on the Midnight, Green, and Starlight models. As with other versions of the Apple Watch Series 7, most models are in stock and ready to ship today.

$50 OFF
41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $449.00

45mm Cellular Aluminum

Lastly, Amazon is now offering $50 off the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7. The last time we covered these deals, Amazon was only discounting these devices by $30, so today's deals are now all-time low prices on these Series 7 models.

$50 OFF
45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $479.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 With Face ID Mask Unlock, New Emoji, Universal Control, and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:45 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 come a month after the launch of iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1. The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To...
Read Full Article213 comments
m1 mac mini

Kuo: 2023 Mac Mini to Retain Same Design as Current Model

Saturday March 12, 2022 9:48 am PST by
Apple's next-generation Mac mini will likely feature the same design as the current model, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a brief tweet, Kuo said that the refreshed Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody design that Apple has used for every new Mac mini since 2010. Earlier this week, Kuo said that the new Mac...
Read Full Article247 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Kuo: Only iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get 'A16' Chip, Standard Models to Retain A15

Sunday March 13, 2022 8:49 am PDT by
Only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have the "A16" chip, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo said that the 6.1-inch "iPhone 14 Pro" and the 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Pro Max" will get the A16 chip, while the 6.1-inch "iPhone 14" and the 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max" will retain the...
Read Full Article351 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking on M1 Macs and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3, the third major update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October 2021. macOS Monterey 12.3 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 12.2, an update that addressed a Safari vulnerability. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article221 comments
iOS 15

Here's When You Can Download iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control

Monday March 14, 2022 7:28 am PDT by
As announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" media event on March 8, the public release of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 is set to take place this week. Keep reading to learn when they are likely to become available to download in your time zone. Many users have been eagerly awaiting iOS 15.4, which adds several new features, such as an option to use Face ID while wearing a mask...
Read Full Article41 comments
iCloud General Feature

UK Network Operators Target iCloud Private Relay in Complaint to Regulator

Sunday March 13, 2022 3:48 am PDT by
A group of UK network operators have formally urged the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to regulate iCloud Private Relay, claiming that Apple's privacy service is anti-competitive, potentially bad for users, and a threat to national security. In its response to the CMA's Interim Report on mobile ecosystems, Mobile UK, a trade association of British mobile network operators,...
Read Full Article218 comments
refurbished iphone 12

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models

Monday March 14, 2022 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models in the United States for the first time since the devices were released in late 2020. In the United States, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are available refurbished right now, with no iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max models to choose from at this time. A variety of colors and storage...
Read Full Article44 comments