Apple Stores Can Now Update Firmware on Second-Generation AirPods

In late 2021, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers gained access to a new "AirPods Firmware Updater" diagnostic tool for updating a customer's AirPods Pro to the latest firmware version when necessary.



In an internal memo today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple announced that the tool is now capable of updating the firmware on second-generation AirPods as well. Both the AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods are now listed as supported models, but not the third-generation AirPods or the AirPods Max.

The tool allows technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to install the latest firmware on a customer's AirPods in certain scenarios, such as if the customer's left or right AirPod failed to update or the customer is using a non-iOS companion device.

The firmware updater tool is for Apple's internal use only. Beyond visiting an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, there is no direct way for customers to update the firmware on their AirPods. In general, AirPods connected to an iPhone or iPad should automatically update to the latest firmware after a short period, and it may help to keep the AirPods in their charging case and connected to a power source.

