Apple Stores Getting Tool for Updating AirPods Pro to Latest Firmware Version

Starting early next week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will gain access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool for updating AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.



The tool will allow technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to download the latest firmware on a customer's AirPods Pro in certain scenarios, such as if one of the customer's left or right AirPods Pro failed to update, the customer is using a non-iOS device, or the customer received replacement AirPods Pro with a different firmware version than the AirPod and/or charging case that they still had in their possession.

Apple lists the tool as being compatible with AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case or a MagSafe charging case. It's unclear if the tool will work with any other AirPods models, such as the recently released third-generation AirPods.

The tool is necessary because there is no manual way for customers to update the firmware on their AirPods. In general, AirPods connected to an iPhone or iPad should automatically update to the latest firmware after a fairly short period of time, and it may help to keep the AirPods in their charging case and connected to a power source.

As of now, the AirPods Firmware Updater will be for Apple's internal use only, with no indication that the tool will be released to the public. Twitter account @StellaFudge was first to share information about the tool earlier today.