Apple TV Getting New Video Player Features and More With tvOS 15.4
Apple this week seeded the first beta of tvOS 15.4 to developers for testing, and there are some new features for the Apple TV.
First, the beta release notes indicate that tvOS 15.4 introduces support for captive Wi-Fi networks, allowing you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that require additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms.
As noted by ScreenTimes editor-in-chief Sigmund Judge, the beta also adds an "Up Next" queue directly to the video player for easier access, and there is also a new volume button accessible from the video player. Judge outlined a few additional features and changes introduced in the tvOS 15.4 beta in a Twitter thread.
In addition to the tvOS 15.4 beta, Apple seeded the first betas of iOS 15.4
, iPadOS 15.4
, macOS 12.3
, and watchOS 8.5
. The betas will likely be in testing for several weeks, with public releases likely to occur in March or April.
