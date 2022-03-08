Firefox on iOS Gains Safari-Like Adjustable Search Bar

Firefox 98 for iOS devices introduces a new customizable mobile experience in the form of an adjustable search bar that can be set at the bottom or the top of the iPhone's display.



This brings the mobile Firefox browser in line with Safari, which gained an option to move the search bar to the top or the bottom with iOS 15. Apple in ‌iOS 15‌ tweaked the design of Safari and initially made a change that put the search bar permanently at the bottom of the app, but it was unpopular and ultimately walked back, with ‌iPhone‌ and iPad users now able to choose their preferred orientation.

Firefox 98 also introduces new mobile wallpapers inspired by Disney+ movie "Turning Red," with the wallpaper available through a partnership with Disney.

Firefox for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]