Apple Sets April 11 Deadline for U.S. Employees to Return to Office
Apple has set an April 11 deadline for corporate employees in the U.S. to return to offices like Apple Park, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple originally aimed for employees to return to the office in February, but the plans were delayed indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases. With reported cases having since declined in the U.S., Apple is once again attempting a return to in-person work.
Apple's corporate employees have largely been working from home since the start of the pandemic. Apple executives have routinely made it clear that employees would eventually need to return to the office once it is safer to do so.
"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a June 2021 memo to employees. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."
Apple has planned for a hybrid work schedule. In the June 2021 memo, Cook said that employees would be asked to return to their offices on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays. Teams requiring in-person work would return to the office for four to five days a week, the memo added.
Apple's decision comes just a few days after Google said that its employees would need to return to offices starting April 4.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by Sami Fathi
Top Rated Comments
A hybrid work environment is the future and any company or business who doesn’t get on board is stuck in the past.