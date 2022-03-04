Apple Sets April 11 Deadline for U.S. Employees to Return to Office

Apple has set an April 11 deadline for corporate employees in the U.S. to return to offices like Apple Park, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple park drone june 2018 2
Apple originally aimed for employees to return to the office in February, but the plans were delayed indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases. With reported cases having since declined in the U.S., Apple is once again attempting a return to in-person work.

Apple's corporate employees have largely been working from home since the start of the pandemic. Apple executives have routinely made it clear that employees would eventually need to return to the office once it is safer to do so.

"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a June 2021 memo to employees. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."

Apple has planned for a hybrid work schedule. In the June 2021 memo, Cook said that employees would be asked to return to their offices on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays. Teams requiring in-person work would return to the office for four to five days a week, the memo added.

Apple's decision comes just a few days after Google said that its employees would need to return to offices starting April 4.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Nick A Avatar
Nick A
26 minutes ago at 07:49 am
If the same work is capable of being completed remotely there’s absolutely no reason for staff to return to in-person work 100% of the time.

A hybrid work environment is the future and any company or business who doesn’t get on board is stuck in the past.
Score: 8 Votes
MallardDuck Avatar
MallardDuck
28 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Regardless of feelings about the pandemic, this is a mistake from a recruiting strategy. flexible work in tech is becoming a must have in order to get the best talent, especially with people not wanting to live in high cost states. They're cutting themselves off from the bulk of the potential employee pool.
Score: 7 Votes
Jim Lahey Avatar
Jim Lahey
20 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Good. Hopefully now the teams can start communicating again. There are so many poor and inconsistent design choices across their platforms it's getting beyond a joke. Why is 'Open in new tab' on Mac Safari now 'Open in background' on iPad? Just one tiny but irritating example. Of more immediate concern is the absolutely disastrous and user hostile sidebars in both versions. Maybe if people are actually banging heads together in real life then things might get done. Right now it feels like their developer teams are working on different sides of the galaxy from each other while their bosses are on the golf course in another universe.
Score: 6 Votes
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
22 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Should of been ages ago
Score: 4 Votes
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
34 minutes ago at 07:42 am
Or else...?
Score: 2 Votes
supergt Avatar
supergt
24 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Another round incoming of remote versus work in the office! Making my popcorn now...
Score: 2 Votes
