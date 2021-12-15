Apple Delays Corporate Return to Offices Indefinitely

by

Apple employees are no longer going to be returning to corporate offices in February as planned due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the newly emerging omicron variant, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo sent out today.

apple park drone june 2018 2
Back in November, Apple sent out a letter telling employees that Apple would expect them to start returning to the office on February 1, but that return date has now been pushed back indefinitely.


There is no word on when employees will be expected to go back to work, and for now, those who are able to do so will continue to work from home.

The delay will be welcome news to Apple employees who have been dreading the return to corporate offices, but Apple does plan to have employees come back at some point. Cook said that the return date is "yet to be determined" at this time.

Apple executives have made it clear since the beginning of the pandemic that employees will eventually need to return work. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate," Cook said back in June.

When it is safe for employees to return to the office, Apple is planning for a hybrid work schedule. Employees will be expected to be in the office three days a week, but will have the option of working from home for two days a week. Apple also plans to allow employees to work remotely for up to one month per year, giving them more time to travel and be closer to loved ones.

Because employees will need to continue to work from home, Cook said that Apple is giving every corporate employee $1,000 to spend on home office equipment.

Top Rated Comments

madmin Avatar
madmin
26 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
With $1000 they won't be buying much Apple gear :)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsorcery Avatar
macsorcery
26 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
more buggy software and security holes on the way....
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
25 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
The SARS-CoV will mutate indefinitely just like the flu virus. It’s going to be with us forever.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DavidLeblond Avatar
DavidLeblond
25 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
My office pretty much did the same thing (sans the $1000 thing.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
25 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
They have been doing such shoddy and shady (CSAM) work at home though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
25 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
SMH! This is just sad. Might as well put that Apple campus on sale or how about converting the facility up for COVID patients.

Help fight the virus! Put the campus in use!



Rebuilding California! Your hard-earned American tax dollars at work!



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

