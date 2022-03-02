Apple Can Now Repair Face ID On Your iPhone Without Replacing the Entire Phone

by

Apple and its service partners can now repair Face ID on an iPhone without replacing the entire device, allowing the company to offer cheaper and more environmentally sustainable means of device repairs to customers.

iphone 13 face id
As MacRumors reported last week, Apple Stores and authorized service providers would soon be receiving parts of the TrueDepth Camera system, including the front-facing camera and ‌Face ID‌.

In a new memo seen by MacRumors today, Apple said it has begun to send out those parts to authorized service providers and Apple Stores, allowing for ‌Face ID‌ repairs without whole-unit replacement. Repair prices will vary depending on the service provider, location, and device. The new repair option is available only for the ‌iPhone‌ XS and later. The ‌iPhone‌ X, which marked the birth of ‌Face ID‌, is not supported.

Apple said that the new repair option is not available in Argentina, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, and Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The memo did not offer any timetable for when availability may expand to other countries.

Tags: Apple Authorized Service Providers, Face ID Guide

Popular Stories

iP14 Lightning Portless Feature blue

Apple's Lightning Port is Nearing Its Expiration Date, So What's Next for the iPhone?

Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by
When Phil Schiller introduced the Lightning connector at the unveiling of the iPhone 5 in September 2012, he called it "a modern connector for the next decade," and with that 10-year mark coming up later this year, questions remain over what the future of the iPhone looks like and whether or not that future will include a Lightning port, or perhaps no port at all. Every iPhone since the...
Read Full Article219 comments
iphone 14 pro display schematics

Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Display Schematic Shows True Size of Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Expected to Replace the Notch

Saturday February 26, 2022 11:25 pm PST by
An image alleged to be the display schematic for the iPhone 14 Pro series has emerged online, offering us a look at the true size of the pill-shaped and circular cutout design expected to debut on the high-end 2022 iPhones in replacement of the notch. The image first emerged on Weibo and was later shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser who claims to have been able to "independently" confirm...
Read Full Article201 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

Spring Apple Event Invites Could Be Sent Out Tomorrow

Monday February 28, 2022 2:48 am PST by
Update: Invites to Apple's rumored spring event were not sent out on March 1. Despite this, the launch of new devices is still expected to occur very soon. With No Sign of Invites, When Could the Spring Apple Event Be? Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct. In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman...
Read Full Article69 comments
iphone se 2020 top

Will Apple Keep the Old iPhone SE Around at a Lower Cost?

Monday February 28, 2022 1:30 pm PST by
Apple is rumored to be introducing an upgraded version of the iPhone SE as soon as March 8, the prospective date of the company's first event of 2022. The new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at $399 and it will be replacing the current iPhone SE, but will Apple keep the older model around and drop the price as it sometimes does when new iPhones come out? In his most recent "Power On"...
Read Full Article106 comments
Apple Watch Series 8 What We Know Feature

Gurman: Apple Watch Series 8 to Bring 'Major Updates to Activity Tracking'

Monday February 28, 2022 3:45 am PST by
This year's Apple Watch Series 8 will include major updates in the area of activity tracking and a faster chip that will power all of Apple's smartwatch models in a new-look lineup, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Apple is believed to be bringing three new Apple Watch models to customers in 2022, including the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and ...
Read Full Article82 comments
top stories 26feb2022

Top Stories: New Macs Soon, iOS 15.4 Beta 4 Changes, Apple Headset Rumors, and More

Saturday February 26, 2022 6:00 am PST by
With only a week and a half to go until Apple's rumored March event, we're still unsure how many Macs we'll be seeing introduced at the event, but it's clear Apple has a bunch of new Mac models in the pipeline. We're of course still expecting a new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air at the event, so we should be seeing some updates for most of Apple's main product segments. We're also expecting...
Read Full Article44 comments
wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article123 comments
vissles lp85 keyboard6

Apple Imagines Mac-Inside-a-Keyboard Device Evocative of 80s Home Computers

Friday February 25, 2022 4:59 am PST by
Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating a fully functioning Mac within a keyboard, reminiscent of home computers of the 80s, such as the Commodore 64 and Sinclair ZX Spectrum. Image credit: Vissles The concept was revealed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a new Apple patent application called "Computer in an input device," which describes a thicker Magic Keyboard-style...
Read Full Article396 comments