Today Marks Steve Jobs' 67th Birthday as MacRumors Turns 22

Born on February 24, 1955, if Steve Jobs were alive today, he would celebrate his 67th birthday. Jobs, the co-founder and former CEO of Apple, tragically died in 2011 after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was just 56.



Apple under Jobs unarguably changed the world, from the launch of the very first Apple computer in 1976 to the launch of the iPod, iPhone, and iPad. Jobs founded and ran the company alongside Steve Wozniak in 1976 but left the company in 1985 to create NeXT. Apple acquired NeXT in 1997, at which point Jobs rejoined the company and would remain CEO until he died in 2011.

After rejoining the company, Jobs oversaw the launch of multiple product launches that propelled Apple to become one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Driven initially by the Mac and iPod, Apple became a truly global hit following the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ in 2007. Jobs led Apple with a culture of innovation, which the company continues to operate under today.

After he died in 2011, Tim Cook, who previously served as Apple's head of operations, became CEO. Cook has said that Jobs' thinking, unwavering perfectionism, dedication to hard work, and lust for innovation are the "foundation of Apple."



Today also happens to be MacRumors' 22nd birthday. The site was founded on February 24, 2000, by Arnold Kim, just three years after Jobs returned to Apple. In its 22 years, MacRumors has grown right alongside Apple from what started as a side project to becoming the number one Apple news site on the internet.

Today and always, we're grateful to all of our dedicated readers, passionate community members, and volunteers, and we look forward to bringing you Apple news and rumors for the next 22 years. 🥂