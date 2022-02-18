Oscar Nominated Apple TV+ Movie 'CODA' Releasing in Theaters for Free
Apple TV+ movie "CODA" recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and to celebrate and get the film out to more people, Apple is planning to re-release it in theaters for free.
"CODA" will be available to watch for free in theaters from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, February 27. All of the free screenings will feature open captions so they are accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing people.
The movie will be available in theaters across the United States and London, with three daily showtimes available for audiences to attend on a first come, first serve basis. One show in Los Angeles will also feature a live Q&A with the cast and the director, Siân Heder.
"Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity. CODA does just that. Siân and the amazing cast and crew of 'CODA' gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on," Apple's Head of Features Matt Dentler said in a statement about the showings.
"CODA" is the first film starring a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a nomination for Best Picture. It tells the story of Ruby Rossi, a high schooler who is the only hearing member of her family. As she explores her love of singing in high school and prepares for her future, she also grapples with her familial responsibilities and helping her father with his fishing business.
Since launch, "CODA" has received largely positive reviews and it currently has a 96 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
