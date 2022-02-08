Apple TV+ Movies 'CODA' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Score Oscar Nominations

Apple TV+ movie "CODA" has been nominated for a best picture Oscar, marking Apple's first nomination in that category. Released last year, "CODA" is a coming of age drama about a hearing child of a deaf family.



"CODA" stars Emilia Jones as Ruby, who is responsible for helping her family with its fishing business in addition to pursuing singing at the Berklee College of Music. Ruby is torn between following her dreams and her fear of abandoning her parents. "CODA" received largely positive reviews and has a 96 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

We launched @AppleTVPlus two years ago to bring millions of viewers some of the best stories out there. Congrats to the teams behind CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth for breaking historic records and telling stories that matter! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 8, 2022

In addition to being nominated for Best Picture, "CODA" has also been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, who played Ruby's dad Frank.

Recent ‌Apple TV+‌ movie "The Tragedy of Macbeth" with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand has also received nominations for Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.