Apple TV+ Movies 'CODA' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Score Oscar Nominations
Apple TV+ movie "CODA" has been nominated for a best picture Oscar, marking Apple's first nomination in that category. Released last year, "CODA" is a coming of age drama about a hearing child of a deaf family.
"CODA" stars Emilia Jones as Ruby, who is responsible for helping her family with its fishing business in addition to pursuing singing at the Berklee College of Music. Ruby is torn between following her dreams and her fear of abandoning her parents. "CODA" received largely positive reviews and has a 96 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In addition to being nominated for Best Picture, "CODA" has also been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, who played Ruby's dad Frank.
Recent Apple TV+ movie "The Tragedy of Macbeth" with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand has also received nominations for Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.
Here's a tip for budding filmmakers: It is possible to light an interior set so that it looks like it's dimly lit, and yet the audience can still see what's going on.
CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth each got three.
12 The Power of the Dog
10 Dune
7 Belfast
7 West Side Story
6 King Richard
4 Don't Look Up
4 Drive My Car
4 Nightmare Alley
3 Being the Ricardos
3 CODA
3 Encanto
3 Flee
3 Licorice Pizza
3 The Lost Daughter
3 No Time to Die
3 The Tragedy of Macbeth
2 Cruella
2 The Eyes of Tammy Faye
2 Parallel Mothers
2 tick, tick...BOOM!
2 The Worst Person in the World