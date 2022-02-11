Apple Giving Many U.S. Retail Employees Raises

Apple is giving many of its U.S. retail employees raises ranging from two percent to 10 percent depending on location, reports Bloomberg. Salespeople, Genius Bar support staff, and some senior hourly workers are being granted pay increases.

Apple is said to be boosting the pay of its retail employees because of inflation, the difficult labor market, and staff complaints about working conditions amid the pandemic.

Pay increases were announced earlier this week during store briefings and individual meetings with employees, according to Bloomberg. Most of those receiving raises are employees who have worked at the company before 2020, and not all employees will be receiving a pay boost.

Not all stores have yet been notified of Apple's plans, but the raises are set to take effect starting in February and are separate from annual raises that are provided in October. Bloomberg spoke to two Apple employees who received a pay increase, with a salesperson receiving an extra $3 per hour to put them at $25 per hour, and a worker who handles repairs now receiving $24 per hour after a $3 per hour raise.

In addition to raises, Apple this week also told employees that it is introducing improved benefits. Apple now offers 12 paid sick days, up from six, and those days can be used for mental health leave, illnesses, or taking family members to the doctor.

The company also changed when employees are eligible for an increase in the number of vacation days they receive annually. Previously, Apple offered additional vacation days after five years of employment, but now additional vacation days are provided after three years. Part time employees are also now eligible for vacation days and up to six weeks of paid parental leave.

daved2424 Avatar
daved2424
33 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
Are these considered good employee benefits in the US? 12 sick days, six weeks parental leave and part time staff “now” entitled to annual leave? Man, it must suck to have a job in America.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
37 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
good for them!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Juicy Box Avatar
Juicy Box
23 minutes ago at 03:53 pm

Are these considered good employee benefits in the US? 12 sick days, six weeks parental leave and part time staff “now” entitled to annual leave? Man, it must suck to have a job in America.
It depends on the job, career, employer, etc., but the US is known to have a workaholic-workforce.

My father-in-law retired after working for 47 years, and he had over 3 years worth (6000+ hours) of unused sick-leave saved up when he retired.

He stayed retired for about a year, then went back to work part-time.

It had nothing to do with money, as he has plenty. He really liked his career, or didn't like spending time with my mother-in-law.... Or some combination of the two.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
20 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
This is a wonderful news. They deserve the raise.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Moonlight Avatar
Moonlight
16 minutes ago at 04:00 pm
Considering the rise of inflation, they are probably still making less than they did a few years ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
7 minutes ago at 04:09 pm

or didn't like spending time with my mother-in-law.... Or some combination of the two.
I actually know a guy who got offered a really nice early retirement package… and within a week his wife told him he’d have to go find something else to do. Now, he volunteers.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
