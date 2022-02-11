Apple Giving Many U.S. Retail Employees Raises

Apple is giving many of its U.S. retail employees raises ranging from two percent to 10 percent depending on location, reports Bloomberg. Salespeople, Genius Bar support staff, and some senior hourly workers are being granted pay increases.



Apple is said to be boosting the pay of its retail employees because of inflation, the difficult labor market, and staff complaints about working conditions amid the pandemic.

Pay increases were announced earlier this week during store briefings and individual meetings with employees, according to Bloomberg. Most of those receiving raises are employees who have worked at the company before 2020, and not all employees will be receiving a pay boost.

Not all stores have yet been notified of Apple's plans, but the raises are set to take effect starting in February and are separate from annual raises that are provided in October. Bloomberg spoke to two Apple employees who received a pay increase, with a salesperson receiving an extra $3 per hour to put them at $25 per hour, and a worker who handles repairs now receiving $24 per hour after a $3 per hour raise.

In addition to raises, Apple this week also told employees that it is introducing improved benefits. Apple now offers 12 paid sick days, up from six, and those days can be used for mental health leave, illnesses, or taking family members to the doctor.

The company also changed when employees are eligible for an increase in the number of vacation days they receive annually. Previously, Apple offered additional vacation days after five years of employment, but now additional vacation days are provided after three years. Part time employees are also now eligible for vacation days and up to six weeks of paid parental leave.