Edison Mail Updated With Native Support for Apple Silicon Macs

Edison Mail today announced that it has updated its Mac app with native support for Apple silicon, allowing the app to run faster on Macs powered by the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips. The new version of the app is available now through the Mac App Store.



Edison Mail first released a desktop app for the Mac in 2019 with features such as One-Click Unsubscribe for junk emails, Block Sender, Custom Snooze, Undo Send, and automatic Read Receipt Blocking to prevent advertisers from tracking your email actions. The app also offers a Dark Mode, keyboard shortcuts, and more.

With a unified inbox, Edison Mail allows you to manage unlimited email accounts all in one place, with supported providers including iCloud, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, and many others. Edison Mail also offers apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Android smartphones.