Deals: Nomad's Outlet Sale Discounting USB-C Cables, Apple Watch Straps, iPhone and AirPods Cases, More

Nomad has returned with a new collection of products in its ongoing Outlet Sale, offering up to 70 percent off cables, Apple Watch straps, AirPods cases, and older model iPhone cases. Shoppers should note that all items in the Outlet Sale are final sale and can not be returned.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This time all of the products in the Outlet Sale are in new condition. The steepest discounts will be found on the iPhone XS series of folio cases, which are available for just $4.95 in a few colors. You can find a list with most of the items on sale below.

Cables

Apple Watch Straps

AirPods Case

Rugged Case - $24.95, down from $29.95

iPhone XS Cases

Modern Leather Folio - $4.95, down from $69.95

Tile

Tile Slim - $19.95, down from $29.95

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.