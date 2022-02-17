Apple Supplier BOE Facing iPhone Display Production Issues Due to Chip Shortages

Apple supplier BOE is having issues producing the OLED panels that are used in iPhones due to the ongoing global chip shortage, reports The Elec. The shortage will impact production "this month and next month," according to the site's sources.



BOE gets its display driver ICs for Apple's iPhone display panels from LX Semicon, but LX Semicon's production is falling short of the target goal. Because of a lack of production capacity from foundries, LX Semicon is apparently supplying display driver ICs to LG Display before BOE.

As a result, BOE is expected to drop its OLED panel production volume from three million units to two million units next month. Apple has reportedly ordered up to 10 million OLED panel units from BOE for the first half of 2022, and it is unclear if the shortage will impact ‌iPhone‌ supplies.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models were in short supply following their launch last September, but as of now, both devices are in stock and available for next-day delivery in most places.