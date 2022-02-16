Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac Hits New Low Price of $1,199 ($100 Off)

Amazon today has a pair of all-time low deals on Apple's 24-inch iMac, starting with the entry-level 7-core GPU/256GB model in Green for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This $100 off sale is only available in Green, and it's currently in stock and ready to ship from Amazon.

Amazon's sale represents a new record low price for this model of the 24-inch M1 iMac, beating the previous low by about $30. It's currently the only major Apple reseller offering the 24-inch iMac at this price.

24-inch iMac (7-core GPU/256GB) for $1,199.00

You can also still save on the 8-core GPU/256GB 24-inch iMac, priced at $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in Blue, Orange, and Yellow, and you'll need to wait to see the final sale price in your cart, after an automatic coupon is applied to the order.

24-inch iMac (8-core GPU/256GB) for $1,349.99

Similar to the entry-level M1 iMac, this sale is an all-time low price on this model. It's shipped and sold directly from Amazon, with delivery available for February 18-21 for most colors.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
16 minutes ago at 06:29 am

That’s a pretty good deal. I would go for the 8 core GPU model if you’re doing anything more than web browsing and office docs because it has an upgraded cooling system, Touch ID, Ethernet jack and a probably a few other things I can’t remember.

Edit: I’m not sure if it’s a mistake with the article or Amazon is being weird but the 8 core GPU model that’s listed in the article for $1349.99 is showing up on Amazon when I click that link as $1449.99. That would be $100 more.
Because Bezos knows you want it. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
